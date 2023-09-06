MPCL-CA-23-3614
September 06, 2023
The General Manager,
Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd,
Stock Exchange Building,
Stock Exchange Road,
KARACHI
Subject : Appointment of Director
Dear Sir,
It is informed that Mr. Momin Agha, Additional Secretary (Incharge), Petroleum Division, Ministry of Energy (GoP Nominee), has been appointed as Director on MPCL Board with effect from September 06, 2023, in place of Capt (Retd) Muhammad Mahmood.
You may please inform the Members of Exchange, accordingly.
Very truly yours
Muhammad Sajjad
Acting Company Secretary
