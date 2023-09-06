MPCL-CA-23-3614

September 06, 2023

The General Manager,

Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd,

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

KARACHI

Subject : Appointment of Director

Dear Sir,

It is informed that Mr. Momin Agha, Additional Secretary (Incharge), Petroleum Division, Ministry of Energy (GoP Nominee), has been appointed as Director on MPCL Board with effect from September 06, 2023, in place of Capt (Retd) Muhammad Mahmood.

You may please inform the Members of Exchange, accordingly.

Very truly yours

Muhammad Sajjad

Acting Company Secretary