June 07, 2024

It is informed that MPCL has scheduled a CBS for the nine-month period of FY 2023-24, ended on March 31, 2024, as per following details:

Date

: June 14, 2024 (Friday)

Time

: 02:30 p.m.

Venue

: MPCL Head Office, 21 Mauve Area, 3rd Road, G-10/4, Islamabad

Presentation

: Attached

Investors/Analysts who wish to attend the CBS virtually are requested to register at www.kasb.com/mari-registeror send their particulars (i.e. name, company, email, contact no. etc.) at corporate.affairs@mpcl.com.pk,latest by the close of business (COB) on Thursday, June 13, 2024. The link to join the session virtually will be shared with the registered participants.

Participants attending the CBS in person are requested to bring along their original CNIC/Passport for identification purposes.

MARI PETROLEUM COMPANY

CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION FOR 9MFY24

Faheem Haider

Managing Director/CEO

Mr. Faheem Haider is the Managing Director/CEO of

Mari

Petroleum Company

since August 2020.

Mr.

Haider

is serving as a non-executive director on the

board

of

Pakistan

International Oil

Limited

(UAE). In addition,

he is

the Chairman of Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) -

Pakistan Section. He is also the Chairman and CEO

of

Mari

Mining

Company

(Pvt) Ltd.

Mr. Haider

holds

a

Master's

degree

in

Petroleum Engineering

&

Production

Management

from

Imperial College London, UK and a Post

Graduate Diploma

from College

of Petroleum

Studies,

Oxford, UK.

Nabeel Rasheed

Chief Financial Ofﬁcer

Mr. Nabeel Rasheed is the Chief Financial Ofﬁcer of Mari Petroleum Company. Mr. Rasheed is a fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan. He is also a director on the board of Mari Mining Company (Pvt) Ltd. He

previously

worked at Coral FLNG S.A as the

Director

of Finance and Control. He brings 17

years of

experience and also holds a post graduate diploma

in Oil & Gas law along with MBA in Oil & Gas management from Robert Gordon University.

HOSTED BY

SYED FAWAD BASIR

Head of Research, KTrade

Register by: June 13, 2024

Physical session at: MPCL Head Ofﬁce, Islamabad

www.kasb.com/mari-register

Friday 14th June

02:30 PM PST

Mari Petroleum

Corporate Briefing

June 14, 2024

2

Who We Are - A National Asset

2nd Largest Exploration & Production (E&P) Company in Pakistan

Highest gas producer in the country

Diverse Operational Expertise

Field Development, Productionof Hydrocarbons, Provision of E&P

Related Services on Commercial Basis

Total of 34 Blocks in portfolio (13 D&PLs included) International Presence - Offshore Block 5 -AbuDhabi

Ensuring Pakistan's Food Security

90% urea production in Pakistan is from MPCL's supplied gas

One of the largest tax payer in Pakistan

Hydrocarbon production annually saves circa $ 3Bn of valuable

foreign exchange for Pakistan

Supplying gas to power sector for meeting Country's energy needs

3

MPCL Footprint

Aggressive strategy to acquire new blocks (16 blocks in 3 years including ADNOC Offshore Block 5)

Exploration acreage now stands at 68,290 sq. km

MPCL Total Concession

AREA

68,290 KM2

Operated Blocks

17

Operated D&PLs

7

Non-Operated Blocks

Including Abu Dhabi

Offshore Block-5

17

Non- Operated D&PLs

6

4

Mari Services Division (MSD) - In-House Integrated E&P Services Arm

MSD was created in March, 2014 to enable MPCL to enhance its in-house seismic acquisition and drilling capacity to explore in security sensitive but high potential areas in the wider national interest.

Seismic Units

3 Crews for 2D & 3D

Seismic Surveys

4th recorder

commissioned

Drilling Units

4 operational Land Drilling

Rigs, depth rating of

4000-8000 m

A replacement rig (750 HP) has arrived and is under commissioning

Mud Logging Unit

Processing Center

Gravity & Magnetic Unit

Geolog ™ Equipment

2D/3D Processing & Imaging

Gravity & Magnetic Unit is the

Certified for

latest addition to MSD

Reservoir Characterization

DNV 2.7-1

portfolio

In addition to providing in-house services, Mari Services Division is also providing services to third parties on commercial basis

5

Joint Venture Partners / Customers

JOINT VENTURE PARTNERS

CUSTOMERS

6

Security Update

7

HSE Performance FY 2023-24(Q1-Q3)

HSE SCORECARD

*A worker was injured with arm fracture at Halini-2, during Construction activity of safe haven on March 7th 2024

8

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

