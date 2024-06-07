MPCL-CA-24-3919
June 07, 2024
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
KARACHI
Subject: Corporate Briefing Session (CBS)
Dear Sir,
It is informed that MPCL has scheduled a CBS for the nine-month period of FY 2023-24, ended on March 31, 2024, as per following details:
Date
: June 14, 2024 (Friday)
Time
: 02:30 p.m.
Venue
: MPCL Head Office, 21 Mauve Area, 3rd Road, G-10/4, Islamabad
Presentation
: Attached
Investors/Analysts who wish to attend the CBS virtually are requested to register at www.kasb.com/mari-registeror send their particulars (i.e. name, company, email, contact no. etc.) at corporate.affairs@mpcl.com.pk,latest by the close of business (COB) on Thursday, June 13, 2024. The link to join the session virtually will be shared with the registered participants.
Participants attending the CBS in person are requested to bring along their original CNIC/Passport for identification purposes.
We would appreciate your assistance in communicating this information to the Members of the Exchange.
Very truly yours
Muhammad Sajjad
Acting Company Secretary
MARI PETROLEUM COMPANY
CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION FOR 9MFY24
Faheem Haider
Managing Director/CEO
Mr. Faheem Haider is the Managing Director/CEO of
Mari
Petroleum Company
since August 2020.
Mr.
Haider
is serving as a non-executive director on the
board
of
Pakistan
International Oil
Limited
(UAE). In addition,
he is
the Chairman of Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) -
Pakistan Section. He is also the Chairman and CEO
of
Mari
Mining
Company
(Pvt) Ltd.
Mr. Haider
holds
a
Master's
degree
in
Petroleum Engineering
&
Production
Management
from
Imperial College London, UK and a Post
Graduate Diploma
from College
of Petroleum
Studies,
Oxford, UK.
Nabeel Rasheed
Chief Financial Ofﬁcer
Mr. Nabeel Rasheed is the Chief Financial Ofﬁcer of Mari Petroleum Company. Mr. Rasheed is a fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan. He is also a director on the board of Mari Mining Company (Pvt) Ltd. He
previously
worked at Coral FLNG S.A as the
Director
of Finance and Control. He brings 17
years of
experience and also holds a post graduate diploma
in Oil & Gas law along with MBA in Oil & Gas management from Robert Gordon University.
HOSTED BY
SYED FAWAD BASIR
Head of Research, KTrade
Register by: June 13, 2024
Physical session at: MPCL Head Ofﬁce, Islamabad
www.kasb.com/mari-register
Friday 14th June
02:30 PM PST
Mari Petroleum
Corporate Briefing
June 14, 2024
Disclaimer
All forward-looking statements are management's present expectations of future events and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon for making investment or other decisions as the statements speak only as of the date they were made.
2
Who We Are - A National Asset
2nd Largest Exploration & Production (E&P) Company in Pakistan
Highest gas producer in the country
Diverse Operational Expertise
Field Development, Productionof Hydrocarbons, Provision of E&P
Related Services on Commercial Basis
Total of 34 Blocks in portfolio (13 D&PLs included) International Presence - Offshore Block 5 -AbuDhabi
Ensuring Pakistan's Food Security
90% urea production in Pakistan is from MPCL's supplied gas
One of the largest tax payer in Pakistan
Hydrocarbon production annually saves circa $ 3Bn of valuable
foreign exchange for Pakistan
Supplying gas to power sector for meeting Country's energy needs
3
MPCL Footprint
Aggressive strategy to acquire new blocks (16 blocks in 3 years including ADNOC Offshore Block 5)
Exploration acreage now stands at 68,290 sq. km
MPCL Total Concession
AREA
68,290 KM2
Operated Blocks
17
Operated D&PLs
7
Non-Operated Blocks
Including Abu Dhabi
Offshore Block-5
17
Non- Operated D&PLs
6
4
Mari Services Division (MSD) - In-House Integrated E&P Services Arm
MSD was created in March, 2014 to enable MPCL to enhance its in-house seismic acquisition and drilling capacity to explore in security sensitive but high potential areas in the wider national interest.
Seismic Units
3 Crews for 2D & 3D
Seismic Surveys
4th recorder
commissioned
Drilling Units
4 operational Land Drilling
Rigs, depth rating of
4000-8000 m
A replacement rig (750 HP) has arrived and is under commissioning
Mud Logging Unit
Processing Center
Gravity & Magnetic Unit
Geolog ™ Equipment
2D/3D Processing & Imaging
Gravity & Magnetic Unit is the
Certified for
latest addition to MSD
Reservoir Characterization
DNV 2.7-1
portfolio
In addition to providing in-house services, Mari Services Division is also providing services to third parties on commercial basis
5
Joint Venture Partners / Customers
JOINT VENTURE PARTNERS
CUSTOMERS
6
Security Update
7
HSE Performance FY 2023-24(Q1-Q3)
HSE SCORECARD
*A worker was injured with arm fracture at Halini-2, during Construction activity of safe haven on March 7th 2024
8
Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
