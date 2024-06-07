MPCL-CA-24-3919

June 07, 2024

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

KARACHI

Subject: Corporate Briefing Session (CBS)

Dear Sir,

It is informed that MPCL has scheduled a CBS for the nine-month period of FY 2023-24, ended on March 31, 2024, as per following details:

Date : June 14, 2024 (Friday) Time : 02:30 p.m. Venue : MPCL Head Office, 21 Mauve Area, 3rd Road, G-10/4, Islamabad Presentation : Attached

Investors/Analysts who wish to attend the CBS virtually are requested to register at www.kasb.com/mari-registeror send their particulars (i.e. name, company, email, contact no. etc.) at corporate.affairs@mpcl.com.pk,latest by the close of business (COB) on Thursday, June 13, 2024. The link to join the session virtually will be shared with the registered participants.

Participants attending the CBS in person are requested to bring along their original CNIC/Passport for identification purposes.

We would appreciate your assistance in communicating this information to the Members of the Exchange.

Very truly yours

Muhammad Sajjad

Acting Company Secretary