Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Mari Petroleum Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MARI   PK0066301018

MARI PETROLEUM COMPANY LIMITED

(MARI)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-28
1529.09 PKR   +1.61%
06:16aMari Petroleum : Emergent Board of Directors Meeting
PU
05/17Mari Petroleum : Corporate Briefing Session (CBS)
PU
04/29Mari Petroleum Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mari Petroleum : Emergent Board of Directors Meeting

05/30/2023 | 06:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MPCL-CA-23-3481

May 30, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

KARACHI.

Subject:

Emergent Board of Directors Meeting

Dear Sir,

It is informed that an emergent meeting of the Board of Directors of Mari Petroleum Company Limited will be held on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 10:00 am at its registered office to consider increase in authorized share capital and other matters.

The Company has declared a 'Closed Period' from May 30, 2023 to May 31, 2023 (both days inclusive) as required under PSX Regulations. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly or indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the 'Closed Period'.

All concerned have been informed separately to make compliance under the aforementioned regulations of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited.

You may please inform the Trading Right Entitlement (TRE) Certificate Holders of the Exchange, accordingly.

Very truly yours

Muhammad Sajjad

Acting Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Mari Petroleum Company Limited published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2023 10:15:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MARI PETROLEUM COMPANY LIMITED
06:16aMari Petroleum : Emergent Board of Directors Meeting
PU
05/17Mari Petroleum : Corporate Briefing Session (CBS)
PU
04/29Mari Petroleum Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine ..
CI
04/28Mari Petroleum : Transmission of nine monthly report for the period ended March 31, 2023
PU
04/20Mari Petroleum : Transmission of Condensed Interim Financial Statements for Six Months End..
PU
03/09Mari Petroleum : Gas Supply from Phase-II of Sachal Gas Processing Complex (SGPC), Mari Ga..
PU
02/24Mari Petroleum : Transmission of Condensed Interim Financial Statements for Six Months End..
PU
01/25Mari Petroleum Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six ..
CI
2022Jura Energy With Operations Update and Initiation of Arbitration
MT
2022Mari Petroleum Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Sep..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 139 B 487 M 487 M
Net income 2023 55 679 M 195 M 195 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 3,66x
Yield 2023 13,6%
Capitalization 204 B 715 M 715 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,47x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 1 559
Free-Float 19,1%
Chart MARI PETROLEUM COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mari Petroleum Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARI PETROLEUM COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1 529,09 PKR
Average target price 2 490,58 PKR
Spread / Average Target 62,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Faheem Haider CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Nabeel Rasheed Chief Financial Officer
Waqar Ahmed Malik Non-Executive Chairman
Muhammad Ijaz Operations Director
Syed Sajid Raza Director-Administrative & Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARI PETROLEUM COMPANY LIMITED-1.16%715
CHEVRON CORPORATION-14.16%291 927
CONOCOPHILLIPS-13.69%123 244
CNOOC LIMITED24.25%78 371
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-14.98%64 405
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED1.28%61 421
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer