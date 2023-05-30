Mari Petroleum : Emergent Board of Directors Meeting

MPCL-CA-23-3481

May 30, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

KARACHI.

Subject: Emergent Board of Directors Meeting

Dear Sir,

It is informed that an emergent meeting of the Board of Directors of Mari Petroleum Company Limited will be held on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 10:00 am at its registered office to consider increase in authorized share capital and other matters.

The Company has declared a 'Closed Period' from May 30, 2023 to May 31, 2023 (both days inclusive) as required under PSX Regulations. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly or indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the 'Closed Period'.

All concerned have been informed separately to make compliance under the aforementioned regulations of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited.

You may please inform the Trading Right Entitlement (TRE) Certificate Holders of the Exchange, accordingly.

Very truly yours

Muhammad Sajjad

Acting Company Secretary