Mari Petroleum : Material Information

March 28, 2022
Disclosure of Material/Price Sensitive Information
In compliance with Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1 of PSX Rule Book, we are enclosing herewith a form disclosing information regarding the commencement of first gas from the Tipu compartment of "Goru B" reservoir.
Commencement of first gas from newly constructed Sachal Gas Processing Complex (formerly known as GTH Gas Processing Facilities)
Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) is pleased to announce the commencement of first gas from the Tipu compartment of "Goru B" reservoir of the Mari gas field.
Initially, approximately 20 mmscfd of pipeline quality gas will be supplied to Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) after processing at MPCL's newly constructed Sachal Gas Processing Complex (SGPC) located in District Ghotki, Sindh.
The gas export will take place via MPCL's own newly built 25 km long cross country gas transmission pipeline.
The construction and commissioning activities of the remaining phases of the project are progressing satisfactorily aiming completion during the current year.
