    MARI   PK0066301018

MARI PETROLEUM COMPANY LIMITED

(MARI)
  Report
Mari Petroleum : Material Information

03/28/2022 | 12:21am EDT
MPCL/CS/CA-02/3137

March 28, 2022

The Managing Director

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road Karachi-74000

Subject: Dear Sir,

Disclosure of Material/Price Sensitive Information

In compliance with Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1 of PSX Rule Book, we are enclosing herewith a form disclosing information regarding the commencement of first gas from the Tipu compartment of "Goru B" reservoir.

You may please disseminate this information to the Members of the Exchange.

Faiz Chapra

Chief Legal Officer/Company Secretary

Copy to:

Director (Enforcement)

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad

DISCLOSURE FORM IN TERMS OF SECTION 96 OF THE SECURITIES ACT, 2015

Name of Company:

Mari Petroleum Company Limited

Date of Report:

March 28, 2022

Name of Company as specified in its Memorandum:

Mari Petroleum Company Limited

Company's registered office:

21-Mauve Area, 3rd Road, Sector

G-10/4, Islamabad.

Contact information:

Tel: (051) 111-410-410

Former Name of the Company:

Mari Gas Company Limited

Commencement of first gas from newly constructed Sachal Gas Processing Complex (formerly known as GTH Gas Processing Facilities)

Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) is pleased to announce the commencement of first gas from the Tipu compartment of "Goru B" reservoir of the Mari gas field.

Initially, approximately 20 mmscfd of pipeline quality gas will be supplied to Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) after processing at MPCL's newly constructed Sachal Gas Processing Complex (SGPC) located in District Ghotki, Sindh.

The gas export will take place via MPCL's own newly built 25 km long cross country gas transmission pipeline.

The construction and commissioning activities of the remaining phases of the project are progressing satisfactorily aiming completion during the current year.

For and on behalf of

Mari Petroleum Company Limited

Faiz Chapra

Chief Legal Officer/Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Mari Petroleum Company Limited published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 04:20:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
