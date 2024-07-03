Mari Petroleum Company Limited

21 Mauve Area, 3rd Road, G-10/4, Islamabad-44000, Pakistan.

UAN: +92-51-111-410-410 Fax: +92-51-2352859 P.O. Box No.1614

M peL www.mpcl.com.pk NTN: 1414673-8 GST No. 07-01-2710-039-73 MPCL-CA-24- 3979 The Managing Director July 03, 2024 Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building, Stock Exchange Road Karachi-74000 Subject: Disclosure of Material/Price Sensitive Information Dear Sir,

In accordance with Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1 (a) of the PSX Regulations, we hereby convey the following information:

Grant of Mineral Exploration Licenses to Mari Mining Company (pvt) Limited in Chagai, Balochistan

The Directorate General Mines & Minerals Balochistan has granted two Exploration Licenses EL-322 and EL-323, and allotted area of 501.03 sq. km and 512.76 sq. km, respectively, for mineral exploration in District Chagai of Balochistan to Mari Mining Company (Pvt) Limited (MMC), which is a wholly owned subsidiary ofMari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL).

It is pertinent to mention that MPCL establishedthe MMC to undertake mineral mining projects within the Country. The grant of new licenses aligns with MPCL's strategy to expand its portfolio of mining projects and reflects its commitment to contributing to the growth of Pakistan's mineral mining sector.

You may disseminate this information to the TRE certificate holders of the Exchange.

Yours Sincerely,

For and on behalf ofMari Petroleum Company Limited

M::aiaiiad

Acting Company Secretary

Copy to:

Director (Enforcement)

Securities Market Division

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan

NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad