Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Mari Petroleum Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MARI   PK0066301018

MARI PETROLEUM COMPANY LIMITED

(MARI)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  04-14
1747.21 PKR   +0.89%
01:34aMARI PETROLEUM : Notice of Board of Directors Meeting
PU
04/14MARI PETROLEUM : Material Information
PU
04/06MARI PETROLEUM : Notice of Board of Directors Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mari Petroleum : Notice of Board of Directors Meeting

04/18/2022 | 01:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mari Petroleum Company Limited

21 Mauve Area, 3rd Road, G-10/4, Islamabad-44000, Pakistan. UAN: +92-51-111-410-410 Fax: +92-51-2352859 P.O. Box No.1614

NTN: 1414673-8

M = c t,

www.mpcl.com.pk

GST No. 07-01-2710-039-73

ThruPUCARS CAD/2022/045 18 April 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road KARACHI.

Subject: Dear Sir,

Notice of Board of Directors Meeting

It is informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, April 25, 2022, to consider the financial statements for the nine months ended on March 31, 2022.

The Company has declared a 'Closed Period' from April 18,2022 to April 25, 2022 (both days inclusive) as required under PSX Regulations. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly or indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the 'Closed Period'.

All concerned have been informed separately to make compliance under the aforementioned regulations of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited.

You may please inform the Trading Right Entitlement (TRE) Certificate Holders of the Exchange, accordingly.

Very truly yours

aiz Chapra

Chief Legal Officer/Company Secretary

Daharki Field Office

Karachi Liaison Office

Quetta Liaison Office

Daharki, District Ghotki,

0-87, Block-4, Kehkashan

26, Survey-31,

Pakistan.

Clifton, Karachi-75600,

Defence Officers Housing Scheme,

UAN: +92-723-111-410-410

Pakistan. UAN: +92-21-111-410-410

Airport Road, Quetta.

Fax: +92-723-660402

Fax: +92-21-35870273

Tel: +92-81-2821052, 2839790

P.O. Box No. 3887

Fax: +92-81-2834465

Disclaimer

Mari Petroleum Company Limited published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 05:33:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MARI PETROLEUM COMPANY LIMITED
01:34aMARI PETROLEUM : Notice of Board of Directors Meeting
PU
04/14MARI PETROLEUM : Material Information
PU
04/06MARI PETROLEUM : Notice of Board of Directors Meeting
PU
03/28MARI PETROLEUM : Material Information
PU
01/24Mari Petroleum Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six ..
CI
01/06Mari Petroleum Company Limited Appoints Ali Raza Bhutta as Director
CI
2021Mari Petroleum Company Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
2021Mari Petroleum Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Sep..
CI
2021JURA ENERGY : On Award of Petroleum Exploration Rights in Nareli Block
MT
2021Mari Petroleum Company Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 96 271 M 531 M 531 M
Net income 2022 38 292 M 211 M 211 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,93x
Yield 2022 9,49%
Capitalization 233 B 1 284 M 1 284 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,42x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,38x
Nbr of Employees 1 293
Free-Float 19,1%
Chart MARI PETROLEUM COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mari Petroleum Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARI PETROLEUM COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1 747,21 PKR
Average target price 2 138,70 PKR
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Faheem Haider CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Nabeel Rasheed Chief Financial Officer
Waqar Ahmed Malik Chairman
Muhammad Ijaz General Manager-Operations
Adnan Afridi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARI PETROLEUM COMPANY LIMITED5.62%1 284
CONOCOPHILLIPS40.44%131 381
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED55.29%76 492
EOG RESOURCES, INC.38.40%71 968
CNOOC LIMITED43.96%69 632
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY40.06%61 639