Mari Petroleum : Notice of Board of Directors Meeting

ThruPUCARS CAD/2022/045 18 April 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road KARACHI.

Notice of Board of Directors Meeting

It is informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, April 25, 2022, to consider the financial statements for the nine months ended on March 31, 2022.

The Company has declared a 'Closed Period' from April 18,2022 to April 25, 2022 (both days inclusive) as required under PSX Regulations. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly or indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the 'Closed Period'.

All concerned have been informed separately to make compliance under the aforementioned regulations of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited.

You may please inform the Trading Right Entitlement (TRE) Certificate Holders of the Exchange, accordingly.

