Mari Petroleum : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting – June 23, 2023

Notice is hereby given that an Extraordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of the Members of the Company will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023
Company, situated at 21-Mauve Area, 3rd Road, Sector G-10/4, Islamabad, to transact the following business:
SPECIAL BUSINESS
1. approve an increase in the authorized share capital of the Company, with or without any modifications, and alter the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company by passing, additions or deletions, the following resolutions as special resolutions:
Increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company "RESOLVED THAT, the authorized share capital of Mari Petroleum Company Limited (the "Company") be and is hereby increased from Rs. 13,090,001,000 divided into 1,309,000,100 ordinary shares of Rs. 10 each to Rs. 170,000,000,000 divided into 17,000,000,000 ordinary shares of Rs. 10 each."
Alteration in the Authorized Share Capital in the Memorandum of Association
"RESOLVED THAT, subject to requisite approvals and completion of all Clause V of the Memorandum of Association
V. The Authorized Share Capital of the Company is Rs. 170,000,000,000 (Rupees One Hundred and Seventy Billion only) divided into 17,000,000,000 ordinary shares of Rs. 10 each, having the rights, privileges and conditions attaching thereto as provided in the Articles of the Company for the time being and approved by the members as and by way of a special resolution from time to time. The Company shall have the power (1) to vary, modify or abrogate any such rights, privileges or conditions in such manner as may be permitted by the Act and/or the Articles and/or applicable rules and regulations; (2) to increase and/or reduce the capital and to divide shares in the capital into several classes; and (3) to consolidate or subdivide the shares and to issue shares of higher or lower denominations."
Amendment in Article 5 of the Articles of Association
"RESOLVED THAT,
of the Articles of
Association of the Company be
The Authorized Share Capital of the Company is Rs. 170,000,000,000 (Rupees One Hundred and Seventy Billion only) divided into 17,000,000,000 ordinary shares of Rs.
each, having the rights, privileges and conditions attaching thereto as provided in the Articles of the Company for the time being. The Company shall have the power (1) to vary, modify or abrogate any such rights, privileges or conditions in such manner as may be permitted by the Act and/or the Articles and/or the applicable rules and regulations; (2) to increase and/or reduce the capital and to divide shares in the capital into several classes; and (3) to consolidate or subdivide the shares and to issue shares of higher or lower denominations.
FURTHER RESOLVED THAT, the shares when issued shall carry equal voting rights and rank pari passu with the exiﬆing ordinary shares in all respects in conformity with the provisions of Section 85 of the Companies Act, 2017.
FURTHER RESOLVED THAT, the aforesaid alteration in the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company shall be subject to any amendment, modiﬁcation, addition or deletion as may be required in accordance with the applicable laws and approval by the Managing Director/CEO which amendment, modiﬁcation, addition or deletion shall be deemed part of this special resolution without the need for passing a fresh special resolution.
FURTHER RESOLVED THAT, the Managing Director/CEO and Company Secretary, singly or jointly, be and are hereby authorized to do all acts, deeds and things that may be required to carry out the aforesaid purposes and to give full eﬀect to the above resolutions."
2. To consider and, if thought fit, approve amendment in Article 16 of the Articles of Association of the Company, by passing, with or without any modifications, additions or deletions, the following resolution as special resolution:
"RESOLVED THAT, subject to requisite approvals and completion of all legal/regulatory formalities, the exiﬆing Article 16 of the Articles of Association of the Company be subﬆituted so as to read as follows:
16. The Company may purchase or otherwise acquire any of its own shares as permitted under the corporate laws. However, the Company shall not purchase or otherwise acquire the shares of its holding company (if any), and the Company shall not except as permitted by Sections 86 and 87 of the Act give, whether directly or indirectly, and whether by means of a loan, guarantee, the provision of security or otherwise, any
ﬁnancial assiﬆance for the purpose of or in connection with a purchase or subscription made or to be made by any person of any shares of the Company or its holding company (if any) or give any loan upon the security of any shares of the Company or those of its holding company (if any).
FURTHER RESOLVED THAT, Managing Director/CEO and the Company Secretary, singly or jointly, be and are hereby authorized to do all acts, deeds and things, take or cause to be taken any action as may be necessary, incidental or consequential to give effect to this resolution."
3. To consider and, if thought fit, approve the circulation of Company's annual audited financial ﬆatements through QR enabled code and weblink as part of notice of Annual General Meeting by passing, with or without any modifications, additions or deletions, the following resolutions as special resolutions:
"RESOLVED THAT, the consent and approval of the members of Mari Petroleum Company Limited be and is hereby accorded and the Company be and is hereby authorized to circulate its annual audited ﬁnancial ﬆatements to its members through QR enabled code and weblink as part of the notice of Annual General meeting.
FURTHER RESOLVED THAT, the Managing Director/CEO and Company Secretary, singly or jointly, be and are hereby authorized to do all acts, deeds and things, take or cause to be taken any action as may be necessary, incidental or consequential to give effect to this resolution."
ANY OTHER BUSINESS
4. To transact any other business with the permission of the Chair.
The Statements under Section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2017 in respect of special
The Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from June 16, 2023 to June 23, 2023 (Both days inclusive). Transfers received in order at the Comp M/s Corplink (Pvt) Limited, Wings Arcade, 1-K Commercial, Model Town, Lahore, up to the
close of business on 2023, will be treated as in time for the purpose of attending the EOGM.
2. Virtual Participation in the EOGM Proceedings
OGM virtually are hereby advised to get themselves with the Company by providing the following information through email at corporate.affairs@mpcl.com.pk;
Name of Shareholder
CNIC No Folio
No/CDC
Account No
No
of
Contact No
Shares
Email
Address
Online meeting link and login credentials will be shared with only those Members whose emails, containing all the required particulars, are received at the given email address by the end of business on Thursday June 22, 2023. The login facility shall remain open from 09:4 am till the end of the meeting on June 23, 2023.
3. Appointment of Proxy
A member entitled to attend and vote at the above meeting may appoint a person/representative
as Proxy to attend and vote on behalf of the member
y
the meeting. For the convenience of shareholders, blank proxy forms (both in English or Urdu) are enclosed with this notice and available on the Company's website at https://mpcl.com.pk/forms/
In the case of a corporate entity, the Board of Directors' resolution/power of attorney with specimen signature of the nominee shall be produced before the meeting. The individual
National Identity Cards or Passport and CDC Account and Participant ID Numbers to prove the meeting.
the guidelines as laid down in
Circular No. 1 dated January
4. Consent for Video Conference Facility
Pursuant to Section 132 (2) of the Companies Act, 2017, Members may avail video conference facility for this EOGM, provided the Company receives consent from the members holding
address of the Company within prescribed timelines.
Mari Petroleum Company Limited published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 06:41:08 UTC.