Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Mari Petroleum Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MARI   PK0066301018

MARI PETROLEUM COMPANY LIMITED

(MARI)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-18
1512.69 PKR   +0.71%
12:24aMari Petroleum : Transmission of Condensed Interim Financial Statements for Six Months Ended on December 31, 2022 REVISED
PU
03/09Mari Petroleum : Gas Supply from Phase-II of Sachal Gas Processing Complex (SGPC), Mari Gas Field, Daharki, Sindh
PU
02/24Mari Petroleum : Transmission of Condensed Interim Financial Statements for Six Months Ended on December 31, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mari Petroleum : Transmission of Condensed Interim Financial Statements for Six Months Ended on December 31, 2022 REVISED

04/20/2023 | 12:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mari Petroleum Company Limited

CONDENSED INTERIM

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Un-audited)

For The Six Months Period Ended

December 31, 2022

COMPANY INFORMATION

Head Office

21- Mauve Area, 3rd Road, G-10/4 P.O. Box 1614, Islamabad-44000 Tel: 051-111-410-410,051-8092200 Fax: 051-2352859

Email: info@mpcl.com.pk

Field Office Daharki

Daharki, District Ghotki

Tel: 0723-111-410-410,0723,660403-30

Fax: 0723-660402

Karachi Office

D-87, Block 4, Kehkashan, Clifton

P.O. Box 3887, Karachi -75600

Tel: 021-111-410-410

Fax: 021-35870273

Quetta Office

26, Survey-31, Defence Officers

Housing Scheme, Airport Road, Quetta.

Tel: 081-5/21052, 2864085, 2839790

Fax: 081-2834465

External Auditors

A.F. Ferguson & Co., Chartered Accountant A member firm of PwC network

74- East, 2nd Floor, Blue Area, Jinnah Avenue, P.O. Box 1614, Islamabad-44000, Pakistan Tel: 051-2273457-60

Email: Imtiaz.aslam@pwc.com

Web: www.pwc.com/pk

Shares Registrar

M/s Corplink (Pvt) limited Wings Arcade, 1-K commercial Model Town, Lahore

Tel: 042-35916719,042-35916714

Email: corporate@corplink.com.pk

Legal Advisor

Ali Shah Associates Advocates High court

I- Ali Plaza, 4th Floor, 1-E, Jinnah Avenue Blue Area, Islamabad

Tel: 051-2825632

Regional Office KP

House No. 94/B Street No. 03

Phase 1, Bannu Township, Bannu

Tel: +928-633612

Bankers

Allied Bank Limited

Meezan Bank Limited

Askari Bank Limited

Bank Islami Pakistan

Bank Alfalah Limited

JS Bank Limited

Habib Bank Limited

Dubai Islamic Bank Limited

National Bank of Pakistan

Faysal Bank Limited

United Bank Limited

Habib Metropolition Bank Limited

Al-Baraka Bank Limited

MCB Bank Limited

Standard Chartered Bank

Bank of Punjab

Registration, NTN and GST Numbers

Registration Number

00012471

National Tax Number

1414673-8

GST No.

07-01-2710-039-73

Symbol on Pakistan Stock Exchange

MARI

1

FOR THE SIX MONTHS PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

03

04

05

17

18

19

20

21

22

31

2

FOR THE SIX MONTHS PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

3

FOR THE SIX MONTHS PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

4

FOR THE SIX MONTHS PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mari Petroleum Company Limited published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 04:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MARI PETROLEUM COMPANY LIMITED
12:24aMari Petroleum : Transmission of Condensed Interim Financial Statements for Six Months End..
PU
03/09Mari Petroleum : Gas Supply from Phase-II of Sachal Gas Processing Complex (SGPC), Mari Ga..
PU
02/24Mari Petroleum : Transmission of Condensed Interim Financial Statements for Six Months End..
PU
01/25Mari Petroleum Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six ..
CI
2022Jura Energy With Operations Update and Initiation of Arbitration
MT
2022Mari Petroleum Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Sep..
CI
2022Mari Petroleum : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Three Months Period Ended Septem..
PU
2022Jura Energy Upsizes Running Finance Facility; Provides Zarghun South Lease Ops Update
MT
2022Mari Petroleum : Notice of AGM – September 28, 2022
PU
2022Mari Petroleum Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 133 B 468 M 468 M
Net income 2023 53 061 M 187 M 187 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 3,70x
Yield 2023 13,1%
Capitalization 202 B 711 M 711 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,52x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 1 559
Free-Float 19,1%
Chart MARI PETROLEUM COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mari Petroleum Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARI PETROLEUM COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1 512,69 PKR
Average target price 2 480,80 PKR
Spread / Average Target 64,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Faheem Haider CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Nabeel Rasheed Chief Financial Officer
Waqar Ahmed Malik Non-Executive Chairman
Muhammad Ijaz Operations Director
Syed Sajid Raza Director-Administrative & Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARI PETROLEUM COMPANY LIMITED-2.22%706
CHEVRON CORPORATION-4.77%323 075
CONOCOPHILLIPS-11.06%127 187
CNOOC LIMITED28.46%77 682
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-8.12%69 946
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED8.84%67 217
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer