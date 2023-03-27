MariaDB Shows How Companies Become Unstoppable at OpenWorks 2023

Two-day hybrid user conference takes place May 9-10, 2023 and includes 40 sessions from MariaDB customers, experts and partners

MariaDB plc (NYSE: MRDB) today announced that it will host its global user conference, OpenWorks, on May 9-10, 2023. The event will feature two days of sessions and a keynote from CEO Michael Howard – available virtually and live from New York City. OpenWorks 2023 will feature a first look at new innovations coming to the world of open source databases in the cloud, including demonstrations of SkySQL, MariaDB’s second generation cloud database.

MariaDB will also announce the winners of the inaugural Wavemaker Awards at the event, recognizing companies that are making a splash with the help of MariaDB database products.

OpenWorks 2023 will bring together MariaDB customers, partners, technical experts and product leaders from around the globe to share best practices, knowledge and success stories. OpenWorks customer and partner speakers include:

Akshay Ram, senior product manager, Google

John Hundley, senior principal software engineer, Hughes Network Systems

Adam Mayer, director, technical product marketing manager, Qlik

Byungkee Hong, platform team leader, SUPERCAT

Steven Senator, deputy group leader, Los Alamos National Laboratory

Jeremy Miller, R&D manager and senior principal, and Adrien Holtzman, senior software engineer, Certified Power

See the agenda for the full lineup.

Join Live in New York for the Full Experience

In-person attendees will enjoy added benefits, including:

MariaDB certification: Show off your MariaDB skills! The certification exam is only available to on-site attendees in New York. The two-hour exam covers configuration, security, user management, schema operations, performance tuning and business continuity.

Show off your MariaDB skills! The certification exam is only available to on-site attendees in New York. The two-hour exam covers configuration, security, user management, schema operations, performance tuning and business continuity. Hands-on workshops: Build new skills to grow your career! Workshops are three-hour long technical deep dives. Learn which workshops are available here.

Build new skills to grow your career! Workshops are three-hour long technical deep dives. Learn which workshops are available here. Live keynote and sessions: Get front-row seats to the keynote and select sessions with the opportunity to interact directly with speakers and experts.

Get front-row seats to the keynote and select sessions with the opportunity to interact directly with speakers and experts. Roundtables: An opportunity to have an in-depth discussion with peers and industry leaders on a variety of topics. By invitation only.

An opportunity to have an in-depth discussion with peers and industry leaders on a variety of topics. By invitation only. Networking reception: Meet with peers and other industry leaders, build new connections or re-connect in ways we haven’t been able to for years.

Meet with peers and other industry leaders, build new connections or re-connect in ways we haven’t been able to for years. Ask the experts: Bring questions and pick the brains of the MariaDB experts that are on the front lines solving problems and making open source work for customers around the world.

“MariaDB OpenWorks is the definitive place for cloud architects, application developers and database professionals to build skills and open up new opportunities,” said Franz Aman, CMO at MariaDB plc. “Be the first to hear about revolutionary innovations in open source and what’s on the roadmap for MariaDB. We’ll cover our vision for the future as well as dive deep on a variety of technical topics so users walk away with a newfound understanding of the possibilities that are truly achievable with MariaDB.”

Early bird pricing for the in-person OpenWorks event ends March 31. Virtual registration is free. Register today at mariadb.com/openworks.

About MariaDB

MariaDB is a new generation cloud database company whose products are used by companies big and small, reaching more than a billion users through Linux distributions and have been downloaded over one billion times. Deployed in minutes and maintained with ease, leveraging cloud automation, our database products are engineered to support any workload, any cloud and any scale – all while saving up to 90% of proprietary database costs. Trusted by organizations such as Bandwidth, DigiCert, InfoArmor, Oppenheimer, Samsung, SelectQuote and SpendHQ, MariaDB’s software is the backbone of critical services that people rely on every day. Learn more at mariadb.com.

