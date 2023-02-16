MariaDB SkySQL Wins 2023 DEVIES Award for Data Storage & Management

Recognized for outstanding design, engineering and innovation in developer technology

MariaDB plc (NYSE: MRDB), a new generation cloud database company, announced that its fully managed cloud database service SkySQL has won the prestigious 2023 DEVIES Award for Data Storage & Management. MariaDB accepted the DEVIES Awards, the world’s largest developer technology awards event, at DeveloperWeek live on February 15.

“The DEVIES Award is validation that SkySQL is becoming a key tool for developers around the world, and we’re thrilled to accept this honor,” said Jags Ramnarayan, VP and general manager, SkySQL at MariaDB plc. “SkySQL empowers developers to build applications that are scalable and unstoppable, differentiating qualities that help businesses attract new users and customers.”

SkySQL takes care of everything from provisioning cloud infrastructure to installing and deploying the database, configuring the database for production environments and automating failover. It is capable of scaling out a single database to hundreds of nodes with ease using Xpand, a distributed SQL database, and can deploy modern analytics on massive data sets to meet enterprise demands.

“Developer tools and technology product solutions are leading the way for software developers and engineers to build upon the foundation of the ever-expanding technology sector. MariaDB’s win is evidence of their leading role in the growth and innovation in the software industry,” said Jonathan Pasky, executive producer of DevNetwork, producer of DeveloperWeek and the 2023 DEVIES Awards.

Award winners were selected from a record-high 310 nominations by an expert-led panel of the DevNetwork Advisory Board, based on the following criteria: 1) attracting notable attention and awareness in the software industry; 2) general regard and use by the developer, engineering and IT community; and 3) being a technical leader in its sector for innovation.

About MariaDB

MariaDB is a new generation cloud database company whose products are used by companies big and small, reaching more than a billion users through Linux distributions and have been downloaded over one billion times. Deployed in minutes and maintained with ease, leveraging cloud automation, our database products are engineered to support any workload, any cloud and any scale – all while saving up to 90% of proprietary database costs. Trusted by organizations such as Bandwidth, DigiCert, InfoArmor, Oppenheimer, Samsung, SelectQuote and SpendHQ, MariaDB’s software is the backbone of critical services that people rely on every day. Learn more at mariadb.com.

