    MRDB   IE0008908NI4

MARIADB PLC

(MRDB)
Delayed Nyse  -  03:56:49 2023-02-15 pm EST
3.350 USD   +1.52%
MariaDB SkySQL Wins 2023 DEVIES Award for Data Storage & Management

02/16/2023 | 08:02am EST
Recognized for outstanding design, engineering and innovation in developer technology

MariaDB plc (NYSE: MRDB), a new generation cloud database company, announced that its fully managed cloud database service SkySQL has won the prestigious 2023 DEVIES Award for Data Storage & Management. MariaDB accepted the DEVIES Awards, the world’s largest developer technology awards event, at DeveloperWeek live on February 15.

Tweet This: #SkySQL — @MariaDB's fully managed #cloud #database service — takes home the prestigious DEVIES Award for Data Storage & Management. #DeveloperWeek2023 https://bit.ly/3lH1N0F

“The DEVIES Award is validation that SkySQL is becoming a key tool for developers around the world, and we’re thrilled to accept this honor,” said Jags Ramnarayan, VP and general manager, SkySQL at MariaDB plc. “SkySQL empowers developers to build applications that are scalable and unstoppable, differentiating qualities that help businesses attract new users and customers.”

SkySQL takes care of everything from provisioning cloud infrastructure to installing and deploying the database, configuring the database for production environments and automating failover. It is capable of scaling out a single database to hundreds of nodes with ease using Xpand, a distributed SQL database, and can deploy modern analytics on massive data sets to meet enterprise demands.

“Developer tools and technology product solutions are leading the way for software developers and engineers to build upon the foundation of the ever-expanding technology sector. MariaDB’s win is evidence of their leading role in the growth and innovation in the software industry,” said Jonathan Pasky, executive producer of DevNetwork, producer of DeveloperWeek and the 2023 DEVIES Awards.

Award winners were selected from a record-high 310 nominations by an expert-led panel of the DevNetwork Advisory Board, based on the following criteria: 1) attracting notable attention and awareness in the software industry; 2) general regard and use by the developer, engineering and IT community; and 3) being a technical leader in its sector for innovation.

Additional Resources

About MariaDB

MariaDB is a new generation cloud database company whose products are used by companies big and small, reaching more than a billion users through Linux distributions and have been downloaded over one billion times. Deployed in minutes and maintained with ease, leveraging cloud automation, our database products are engineered to support any workload, any cloud and any scale – all while saving up to 90% of proprietary database costs. Trusted by organizations such as Bandwidth, DigiCert, InfoArmor, Oppenheimer, Samsung, SelectQuote and SpendHQ, MariaDB’s software is the backbone of critical services that people rely on every day. Learn more at mariadb.com.

Source: MariaDB


© Business Wire 2023
All news about MARIADB PLC
08:02aMariaDB SkySQL Wins 2023 DEVIES Award for Data Storage & Management
BU
02/13MARIADB PLC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
02/13MariaDB plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/13Earnings Flash (MRDB) MARIADB Reports Q1 Revenue $12.8M
MT
02/13MariaDB Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results
BU
02/01Mariadb Plc : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
01/04Mariadb Plc : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Mariadb Plc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Dis..
AQ
2022MariaDB plc Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
2022MariaDB Corp AB completed the acquisition of Angel Pond Holdings Corporation from Siu M..
CI
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 43,7 M - -
Net income 2022 -48,7 M - -
Net cash 2022 15,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -11,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 223 M 223 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,57x
EV / Sales 2022 7,12x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael Howard Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexander B. Suh Chairman
Christine A. Russell Independent Director
Harold R. Berenson Independent Director
Jürgen Ingels Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARIADB PLC-16.04%223
MICROSOFT CORPORATION12.30%2 004 765
SYNOPSYS INC.17.74%57 839
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.23.94%55 205
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE13.48%53 331
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION41.34%48 018