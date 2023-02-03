Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Marico Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    531642   INE196A01026

MARICO LIMITED

(531642)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-01
499.60 INR   -0.86%
05:57aIndia's Marico beats Q3 profit view on strong product demand
RE
01/31India's P&G Hygiene and Health Care posts dip in Q2 profit as costs jump
RE
01/24Unilever's dominance in India helps it raise prices, pinching rural poor
RE
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India's Marico beats Q3 profit view on strong product demand

02/03/2023 | 05:57am EST
CHENNAI (Reuters) - India's consumer goods major Marico reported a bigger-than-expected increase in quarterly profit on Friday, on the back of higher demand for its cooking and hair oil.

The company, known for its Parachute hair oil brand, said its net profit rose to 3.28 billion rupees ($40.08 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, from 3.1 billion rupees, a year earlier.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv, on an average, were expecting 3.23 billion rupees.

The company, which also sells Saffola cooking oil, said revenue from operations increased to 24.7 billion rupees from 24.07 billion rupees last year.

Marico's total expenses rose 2% in the reported quarter, slowing from a 4% increase in the second quarter.

The Indian consumer goods sector has been growing over the years on rising household income and changing lifestyles, with consumers increasingly snubbing unbranded products.

According to market analytics firm NielsenIQ, demand from rural regions was subdued during the December quarter as spending was tightened in the face of inflation.

Dabur India Ltd, which makes personal care products, reported a 5% drop in third-quarter profit on Thursday, on lacklustre demand from rural customers.

However, with prices of essentials easing and farm income picking up, demand is expected to gradually recover.

($1 = 81.8320 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Chennai; editing by Eileen Soreng)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.00% 81.91 Delayed Quote.-3.41%
DABUR INDIA LIMITED -3.74% 533.7 Delayed Quote.-1.25%
MARICO LIMITED -0.86% 499.6 End-of-day quote.-2.01%
WTI 0.10% 75.892 Delayed Quote.-4.63%
Financials
Sales 2023 99 447 M 1 212 M 1 212 M
Net income 2023 13 187 M 161 M 161 M
Net cash 2023 11 183 M 136 M 136 M
P/E ratio 2023 48,9x
Yield 2023 1,73%
Capitalization 646 B 7 871 M 7 871 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,38x
EV / Sales 2024 5,69x
Nbr of Employees 1 657
Free-Float 39,7%
Chart MARICO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Marico Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARICO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 499,60 INR
Average target price 572,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Saugata Gupta Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Pawan Agrawal Executive Vice President & Head-Finance
Harsh Charandas Mariwala Non-Executive Chairman
Vrijesh Nagathan Chief Information & Digital Technology Officer
Shilpa Vohra Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARICO LIMITED-2.01%7 871
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-6.20%335 400
UNILEVER PLC-1.91%127 308
ESTEE LAUDER8.18%95 772
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED2.91%75 418
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-4.82%61 580