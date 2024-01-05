Marico Limited is an India-based consumer goods company operating in the global beauty and wellness categories. The Company operates in product categories, such as coconut oil, refined edible oils, value added hair oils, leave-in hair conditioners, male grooming and packaged foods, among others. Its portfolio of brands includes Parachute, Saffola, Saffola FITTIFY, Nihar Naturals, Parachute Advansed, Hair & Care, Livon, Set Wet, Mediker, Revive, Beardo, Just Herbs, Coco Soul, Pure Sense and True Elements. The Company's international product portfolio includes brands, such as Parachute, Parachute Advansed, HairCode, Fiancee, Caivil, Hercules, Black Chic, Code 10, Ingwe, X-Men, Mediker SafeLife, Thuan Phat, Isoplus, Purite De Provence and Oliv. The Company is present in approximately 50 countries and operates seven factories in India, located at Puducherry, Perundurai, Jalgaon, Guwahati, Baddi and Sanand. Its subsidiaries include MBL Industries Limited and Marico Middle East FZE.

Sector Personal Products