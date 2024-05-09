Marico Limited - Q4FY24 Results

Sequential Improvement in Domestic Volume Growth

Foods Business scales ~4x since FY20

Digital-first portfolio clocks exit ARR of ₹ 450 crore+

International business bounces back to record 10% CCG

EBITDA up 12% YoY; PAT up 14% YoY on like-to-like basis

Record high operating margin of 21.0% in FY24

In Q4FY24, Revenue from Operations was at ₹2,278 crore, up 2% YoY, with underlying volume growth of 3% in the domestic business and constant currency growth of 10% in the international business.

The domestic operating environment during the quarter was closely akin to the preceding quarters of this year. Across various FMCG categories, premium and urban-centric segments stayed ahead of rural and mass segments. Although, we did witness an uptick in rural sentiment towards the end of the quarter. Among channels, alternate channels continued to gain salience vis-à-vis General Trade as the latter has been contending with subdued realizations and profitability headwinds.

The India business posted volume growth of 3%, as pricing corrections in key portfolios anniversarized to a larger extent on a sequential basis. The business recorded a turnover of ₹ 1,680 crore, flattish on year-on-year basis. Offtakes remained healthy across key portfolios with 75% of the business either gaining or sustaining market share and 100% of the business either gaining or sustaining penetration, both on MAT basis.

The International business delivered strong broad-based growth led by Bangladesh recovering after facing transient headwinds in the preceding quarter and strongkgrowth momentum in MENA and SA.

Gross margin expanded by 420 bps YoY, owing to softer input costs and favorable portfolio mix. A&P spends was up 8% YoY. EBITDA margin was 19.4%, up 186 bps YoY. EBITDA grew by 12%. PAT bei was up 14% YoY, as the impact of lower Other Income was offset by lower tax charge.

Domestic Business

Parachute Rigids registered 2% volume growth amidst the ongoing pick up in loose to branded conversions. During the quarter, the franchise gained ~53 bps in market share on MAT basis. We expect to maintain an improving trajectory in volumes as copra prices trend up favorably. Owing to the rise in copra prices, we implemented price hikes in select packs in April 2024, resulting in ~6% increase at a brand level.

Value-Added Hair Oils declined 7% in value terms on a high base amidst persistent sluggishness in the bottom of the pyramid segment. Mid and premium segments of VAHO continued to fare relatively better. We expect the franchise to exhibit a gradual pickup during the course of next year.

Saffola Edible Oils registered mid-single digit volume growth, as the base normalized and trade sentiment settled owing to price stability. As the pricing base normalizes early next year, we expect the portfolio to resume a steady growth trajectory during the course of FY25.

Foods logged 24% value growth YoY, closing the year at ~4x of its scale in FY20. Saffola Oats maintained its category leadership, while newer franchises continued to scale up on expected lines.

Premium Personal Care sustained its healthy growth trajectory during the quarter, with the Digital-firstportfolio clocking an exit ARR of ~₹450 crore. Beardo has scaled ~3x since FY21 and achieved positive EBITDA this year. Just Herbs has crossed INR 1bn ARR in FY24, while the traction in the Personal Care portfolio of Plix has been encouraging.

The composite share of Foods and Premium Personal Care was at ~20% of domestic revenues in FY24.

Marico has been awarded as the "Best Marico has been recognized as the Marico is honoured to be recognized yet Marico has been recognized as one of again, in the 'LEADERSHIP' category at "Most Consumer Centric Brand of the the "Best Managed Companies India Employer of India - 2023-24", by the annual assessment in the Indian Year" at the 3rd Smart CX Summit & 2023" by Deloitte India Kincentric Corporate Governance Scorecard for Awards 2024 in Bangalore 2023 by IiAS

Marico Limited, Regd. Off: 7th Floor Grande Palladium, 175, CST Road, Kalina, Santacruz (E), Mumbai 400 098, India.

Tel: (91-22) 66480480 | Website: www.marico.com | Email: investor@marico.com