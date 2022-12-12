Advanced search
    531642   INE196A01026

MARICO LIMITED

(531642)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-11
533.90 INR   +1.97%
12/12Marico South East Asia to Acquire Female Personal Care Brands “Purité de Prôvence” and “Ôliv” in Vietnam
BU
12/09Marico Arm to Acquire Vietnam's Beauty X; Shares Jump 3%
MT
11/13Marico Raises Stake in Apcos Naturals to 60%
MT
Marico South East Asia to Acquire Female Personal Care Brands “Purité de Prôvence” and “Ôliv” in Vietnam

12/12/2022 | 10:56pm EST
Marico South-East Asia Corporation has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Beauty X Corporation. Beauty X owns female personal care brands “Purité de Prôvence” and “Ôliv”, which offer a range of premium and differentiated hair care and skin care products in Vietnam, such as shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, face wash, lotions, among others.

Purité de Prôvence, launched in 2011, honors pure and natural beauty with the know-how and ingredients of Provence, France, which come to life in various fragrances such as lavender, cherry blossom, rose, among others.

Ôliv, launched in 2017, brings the goodness of extra virgin olive oil, combined with other natural ingredients, in its wide range of products for nourishment of hair and skin.

Mr. Vaibhav Bhanchawat, COO - South East Asia & South Africa is excited to share, “This acquisition will help strengthen our presence in the female personal care category. Both brands have established a distinct naturals proposition and scaled up profitably in a rather short span of time. We expect them to further step-up our growth and profitability through investing in brand building and leveraging various operational synergies with our existing portfolio over the next few years. I look forward to welcoming 'Purité de Prôvence' and 'Ôliv' to their new home Marico SEA!”

About Marico SEA Limited:

Marico is one of India’s leading consumer products companies, in the global beauty and wellness space. In FY 2021-22, Marico recorded a turnover of about USD 1.3 billion through its products sold in India and chosen markets in Asia and Africa. In Vietnam, Marico is a leading player in the male grooming personal care category represented by iconic brand X-Men. Marico also has a portfolio of traditional Vietnamese food seasoning products under Thuan Phat brand and female grooming personal care products under the brand LASHE.

© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 99 576 M 1 204 M 1 204 M
Net income 2023 13 219 M 160 M 160 M
Net cash 2023 11 220 M 136 M 136 M
P/E ratio 2023 52,2x
Yield 2023 1,62%
Capitalization 690 B 8 349 M 8 349 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,82x
EV / Sales 2024 6,09x
Nbr of Employees 1 657
Free-Float 39,7%
Managers and Directors
Saugata Gupta Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Pawan Agrawal Executive Vice President & Head-Finance
Harsh Charandas Mariwala Non-Executive Chairman
Vrijesh Nagathan Chief Information & Digital Technology Officer
Shilpa Vohra Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARICO LIMITED4.21%8 209
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-6.79%357 635
UNILEVER PLC4.47%128 410
ESTEE LAUDER-35.06%85 781
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED15.08%77 526
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-8.86%64 963