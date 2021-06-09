Log in
    BMWS   FR0000060873

MARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRITS

(BMWS)
Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits: Availability of preparatory documents for the annual shareholders meeting of June 30th 2021

06/09/2021 | 02:30am EDT
Charenton-le-Pont, June 9th, 2021

Availability of preparatory documents for the annual shareholders meeting of June 30th 2021

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits (Euronext: MBWS) today announces the availability of preparatory documents for the Ordinary General Meeting of June 30th 2021, which will be held at 9:30 am at the Company’s headquarters as well as the composition of the officers of the said meeting.

It is reminded that in the context of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) epidemic, and in accordance with the measures of restriction of circulation and gathering taken by the Government to fight against the spread of this virus, in particular Order n°2020-321 of March 25th 2020, extended by Decree n°2021-255 of March 9th 2021, the Ordinary General Meeting will be held, on the decision of the Board of Directors, behind closed doors, without the physical presence of the shareholders and of the persons entitled to attend.

The meeting’s notice including the agenda, the proposed resolutions as well as the main terms of participation to the said meeting have been published in the BALO n°63 of May 26th 2021.

The convocation’s notice will be published in the BALO of June 14th 2021.

The preparatory documents and information required by Article R. 225-73-1 of the Commercial Code are available as of today on the Company’s website. (https://fr.mbws.com/investisseurs/assemblee-generale/assemblee-generale-2021)

The documents required by Article R. 225-83 of the Commercial Code will be held available to shareholders from the convocation's date of the Meeting, in accordance with the applicable regulations:

  • any registered shareholder will be able, up to and including the fifth day before the Meeting, to request the company to send him these documents. For holders of bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the provision of a certificate of participation in the bearer share accounts held by the authorised intermediary. In the current health context, the Company invites its shareholders, for documents requests, to indicate an e-mail address to which the communication may be made,

  • any shareholder will be able to consult them at the Company’s headquarters during a period of 15 days previous the Meeting’s date.

Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the section dedicated to the Company’s General Meeting, which is regularly updated with all the information necessary to guarantee their rights.

The Board of Directors has, in accordance with Article 8 of Decree 2020-418 of April 10th 2020, decided on the composition of the Ordinary General Meeting’s Committee as follows:

Meeting’s President: Mr. George Graux in his capacity as Board of Directors President,

Scrutineers: COFEPP, represented by Mr. Jean-Pierre Cayard, shareholder of the Company, and Mr. Emmanuel Augustin, administrative and financial director of the Company, who have already accepted the duties of scrutineers;

Meeting’s Secretary: Jimi Vincent Bonaimé, counsel for the Society;

Furthermore, Mr. Andrew Highcock in his capacity as Company’s Chief Executive will be present too.

About Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is a Group of wines and spirits based in Europe and the United States. Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits stands out for its expertise, a combination of brands with a long tradition and a resolutely innovative spirit. Since the birth of the Maison Marie Brizard in 1755, the Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits Group has developed its brands in a spirit of modernity while respecting its origins.

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits' commitment is to offer its customers brands of confidence, daring and full of flavours and experiences. The Group now has a rich portfolio of leading brands in their market segments, including William Peel, Sobieski, Marie Brizard and Cognac Gautier.

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is listed on Compartment B of Euronext Paris (FR0000060873 - MBWS) and is part of the EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 index.

Image Sept
Claire Doligez- Flore Larger
cdoligez@image7.fr – flarger@image7.fr
Tél : +33 1 53 70 74 70

 

Attachment


