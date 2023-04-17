Advanced search
2023-04-17
2.160 EUR   -2.26%
12:06pMarie Brizard Wine & Spirits : Erratum to the Press Release of 13 April 2023
GL
04/13Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits Seeks Mergers and Acquisitions
CI
04/13Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits : FY 2022 Annual Results
GL
Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits: Erratum to the Press Release of 13 April 2023

04/17/2023 | 12:06pm EDT
Paris, 17 April 2023
                                                               

Erratum to the Press Release of 13 April 2023
Without in any way affecting the MBWS Group 2022 results published on Thursday 13 April, a typo was identified in the calculations of the value and % change columns between 2022 and 2021 data in the Income Statement appendix (on page 7 of the Press Release).
This communication corrects the errors identified (the amended figures are highlighted in yellow).

                                                

APPENDIX                         FY 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements                                                   

Income statement

(€000)202220212022/2021 change
      
Revenues227,121214,395 +12,726+6%
Excise duties(45,770)(47,711) +1,941+4%
Net revenues excluding excise duties181,351166,684 +14,667+9%
Cost of goods sold(110,420)(98,124) -12,296-13%
External expenses(27,599)(26,713) -886-3%
Personnel expense(27,134)(31,177) +4,043+13%
Taxes and levies(2,483)(1,688) -795-47%
Depreciation and amortisation charges(6,075)(6,616) +541+8%
Other operating income4,1667,155 -2 989-42%
Other operating expenses(4,735)(3,829) -906-24%
Recurring operating profit7,0715,692 +1 37924%
Non-recurring operating income2,2675,226 -2,959-57%
Non-recurring operating expenses(7,456)(5,334) -2,122-40%
Operating profit 1,8825,584 -3 702-66%
Income from cash and cash equivalents113120 -7-6%
Gross cost of debt(198)(454) +256+56%
Net cost of debt(85)(334) +249+75%
Other financial income1,064730 +334+46%
Other financial expenses(1,181)(146) -1,035-709%
Net financial income/(expense)(202)250 -452-181%
Profit before tax1,6805,834 -4 154-71%
Income tax(2,605)751 -3 356-447%
Net profit/(loss) from continuing operations(925)6,585 -7 510-114%
Net profit/(loss) from discontinued operations-(1,017) 1 017   100%
      
NET PROFIT/(LOSS)(925)5,568 -6 493 -117%
Group share(945)5,564 -6 509-117%
of which Net profit/(loss) from continuing operations(945)6,581 -7 526-114%
of which Net profit/(loss) from discontinued operations0(1,017) 1 017   100%
Non-controlling interests204 +16 
of which Net profit/(loss) from continuing operations204 +16 
of which Net profit/(loss) from discontinued operations     
      
Earnings per share from continuing operations, Group share (€)(0.008)0.06   
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, Group share (€)(0.008)0.06   
Earnings per share, Group share (€)(0.008)0.05   
Diluted earnings per share, Group share (€)(0.008)0.05   
Weighted average number of shares outstanding111,856,837105,889,482   
Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding111,856,837105,889,482   

