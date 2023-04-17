Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits: Erratum to the Press Release of 13 April 2023
04/17/2023 | 12:06pm EDT
Paris, 17 April 2023
Erratum to the Press Release of 13 April 2023 Without in any way affecting the MBWS Group 2022 results published on Thursday 13 April, a typo was identified in the calculations of the value and % change columns between 2022 and 2021 data in the Income Statement appendix (on page 7 of the Press Release). This communication corrects the errors identified (the amended figures are highlighted in yellow).
APPENDIXFY 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements
Income statement
(€000)
2022
2021
2022/2021 change
Revenues
227,121
214,395
+12,726
+6%
Excise duties
(45,770)
(47,711)
+1,941
+4%
Net revenues excluding excise duties
181,351
166,684
+14,667
+9%
Cost of goods sold
(110,420)
(98,124)
-12,296
-13%
External expenses
(27,599)
(26,713)
-886
-3%
Personnel expense
(27,134)
(31,177)
+4,043
+13%
Taxes and levies
(2,483)
(1,688)
-795
-47%
Depreciation and amortisation charges
(6,075)
(6,616)
+541
+8%
Other operating income
4,166
7,155
-2 989
-42%
Other operating expenses
(4,735)
(3,829)
-906
-24%
Recurring operating profit
7,071
5,692
+1 379
24%
Non-recurring operating income
2,267
5,226
-2,959
-57%
Non-recurring operating expenses
(7,456)
(5,334)
-2,122
-40%
Operating profit
1,882
5,584
-3 702
-66%
Income from cash and cash equivalents
113
120
-7
-6%
Gross cost of debt
(198)
(454)
+256
+56%
Net cost of debt
(85)
(334)
+249
+75%
Other financial income
1,064
730
+334
+46%
Other financial expenses
(1,181)
(146)
-1,035
-709%
Net financial income/(expense)
(202)
250
-452
-181%
Profit before tax
1,680
5,834
-4 154
-71%
Income tax
(2,605)
751
-3 356
-447%
Net profit/(loss) from continuing operations
(925)
6,585
-7 510
-114%
Net profit/(loss) from discontinued operations
-
(1,017)
1 017
100%
NET PROFIT/(LOSS)
(925)
5,568
-6 493
-117%
Group share
(945)
5,564
-6 509
-117%
of which Net profit/(loss) from continuing operations
(945)
6,581
-7 526
-114%
of which Net profit/(loss) from discontinued operations
0
(1,017)
1 017
100%
Non-controlling interests
20
4
+16
of which Net profit/(loss) from continuing operations
20
4
+16
of which Net profit/(loss) from discontinued operations
Earnings per share from continuing operations, Group share (€)
(0.008)
0.06
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, Group share (€)
(0.008)
0.06
Earnings per share, Group share (€)
(0.008)
0.05
Diluted earnings per share, Group share (€)
(0.008)
0.05
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
111,856,837
105,889,482
Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding