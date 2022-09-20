Advanced search
    MBWS   FR0000060873

MARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRITS

(MBWS)
2022-09-20
2.380 EUR   -2.06%
MARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRITS : New date for the publication of MBWS's 2022 half-year results
GL
08/04Compagnie Financiere Europeenne De Prises De Participation SA acquired additional 8.5% stake in Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits SA from BDL Capital Management SAS.
CI
07/31MARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRITS : Monthly statement on voting rights
CO
Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits: New date for the publication of MBWS's 2022 half-year results

09/20/2022
                                                        Charenton-le-Pont, 20 September 2022

New date for the publication of MBWS‘s 2022 half-year results

Considering the expiry of the exercise period for the 2022 warrants on 29 September 2022, the Board of Directors and the Executive Management of MBWS have decided to bring forward the publication of the half-year results to Monday 26 September 2022 after market close.

Investor and shareholder relations contact
MBWS Group
Emilie Drexler
emilie.drexler@mbws.com
Tel.: +33 1 43 91 62 21		Press contact
Image Sept
Claire Doligez - Laurence Maury
cdoligez@image7.fr – lmaury@image7.fr
Tel.: +33 1 53 70 74 70

About Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits
Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is a wine and spirits group based in Europe and the United States. Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits stands out for its expertise, a combination of brands with a long tradition and a resolutely innovative spirit. Since the birth of the Maison Marie Brizard in 1755, the Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits Group has developed its brands in a spirit of modernity while respecting their origins. Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is committed to offering its customers bold and trusted brands full of flavour and experiences. The Group now has a rich portfolio of leading brands in their market segments, including William Peel, Sobieski, Marie Brizard and Cognac Gautier.
Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is listed on Compartment B of Euronext Paris (FR0000060873 - MBWS) and is part of the EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 index.

 

 

Financials
Sales 2021 167 M 167 M 167 M
Net income 2021 -1,40 M -1,40 M -1,40 M
Net cash 2021 26,0 M 26,0 M 26,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 -243x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 272 M 272 M 272 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,47x
EV / Sales 2022 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 665
Free-Float 26,3%
Managers and Directors
Andrew Highcock Chief Executive Officer
Aymeric Donon Director-Finance & Administration
Aymeric de Beauville Chairman
Daniel Rouge Chief Operating Officer
Rita Maria Zniber Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRITS85.50%272
DIAGEO PLC-7.21%97 261
PERNOD RICARD-10.71%49 068
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-3.16%34 453
THAI BEVERAGE-4.55%11 238
RÉMY COINTREAU-17.76%8 993