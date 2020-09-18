Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits: postponement of the publication of the half year results until 30th September 2020

Paris, 18th September 2020

Postponement of the publication of the half year results until 30th September 2020

Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits (Euronext : MBWS) announces the postponement of the publication of its half year results until 30th September 2020 due to logistical constraints related to the current health crisis.

The meeting of the board of directors, set for the purpose of closing MBWS’s accounts as of end June 2020, is scheduled on the 29th September 2020. Consequently, the date of publication of the 2020 half year results of MBWS, initially scheduled for 25th September 2020, is postponed until 30th September 2020.

