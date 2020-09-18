Log in
MARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRITS

(MBWS)
Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits: postponement of the publication of the half year results until 30th September 2020

09/18/2020

Paris, 18th September 2020

Postponement of the publication of the half year results until 30th September 2020

Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits (Euronext : MBWS) announces the postponement of the publication of its half year results until 30th September 2020 due to logistical constraints related to the current health crisis.

The meeting of the board of directors, set for the purpose of closing MBWS’s accounts as of end June 2020, is scheduled on the 29th September 2020. Consequently, the date of publication of the 2020 half year results of MBWS, initially scheduled for 25th September 2020, is postponed until 30th September 2020.

About Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits
Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is a wine and spirits group based in Europe and the United States. Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits stands out for its know-how, a combination of brands with a long tradition and a spirit resolutely turned towards innovation. From the birth of the Maison Marie Brizard in 1755 to the launch the Fruits and Wine in 2010, the Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits Group has been able to develop its brands in a modern way while respecting their origins.
Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits' commitment is to offer its customers trustworthy, bold and full of flavors and experiences. The Group now has a rich portfolio of leading brands in their market segments, including William Peel, Sobieski, Krupnik, Fruits and Wine, Marie Brizard and Cognac Gautier.

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (FR0000060873 - MBWS) and is part of the EnterNext©
PEA-PME 150 index

Contact
Image Sept
Claire Doligez
cdoligez@image7.fr
Tél : +33 1 53 70 74 70

 

Attachment

Financials
Sales 2020 258 M 305 M 305 M
Net income 2020 -33,2 M -39,4 M -39,4 M
Net Debt 2020 99,3 M 118 M 118 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,56x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 51,6 M 61,0 M 61,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,59x
EV / Sales 2021 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 1 265
Free-Float 24,5%
