Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits_ Déclaration mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions

04 Jul 2024 17:51 CEST

Issuer

MARIE BRIZARD WINE AND SPIRITS

DECLARATION MENSUELLE RELATIVE AU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE ET D'ACTIONS

(ARTICLE L233-8II DU CODE DE COMMERCE et 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L'AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS)

Charenton-le-Pont, le 4 juillet 2024

MARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRITS

Code ISIN : 0000060873

Situation au : Nombre total d'actions composant le capital social Nombre total de droits de votes
30 juin 2024 111 989 823 Nombre de droits de vote théoriques (1) :
138 410 531

Nombre de droits de vote exerçables (2) :
138 304 920

Présence dans les statuts de Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits SA d'une clause imposant une obligation d'information de franchissement de seuil statutaire complémentaire de celle relative aux seuils légaux : oui.

(1) Y compris actions auto détenues

(2) Déduction faite des actions auto détenues

Pièce jointe

  • DECLARATION MENSUELLE juin 2024

