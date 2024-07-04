Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits_ Déclaration mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions

04 Jul 2024 17:51 CEST
MARIE BRIZARD WINE AND SPIRITS
DECLARATION MENSUELLE RELATIVE AU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE ET D'ACTIONS
(ARTICLE L233-8II DU CODE DE COMMERCE et 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L'AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS)
Charenton-le-Pont, le 4 juillet 2024
MARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRITS
Code ISIN : 0000060873
|Situation au :
|Nombre total d'actions composant le capital social
|Nombre total de droits de votes
|30 juin 2024
|111 989 823
|
Nombre de droits de vote théoriques (1) :
138 410 531
Nombre de droits de vote exerçables (2) :
138 304 920
Présence dans les statuts de Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits SA d'une clause imposant une obligation d'information de franchissement de seuil statutaire complémentaire de celle relative aux seuils légaux : oui.
(1) Y compris actions auto détenues
(2) Déduction faite des actions auto détenues
