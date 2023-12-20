Marie Brizard: a concert of shareholders passes the 5% mark

The concert consisting of David Meurisse, the companies Mtrasys and Kentia, Hervé Cayard, the companies Sophiame - Imobiliario e consultoria, Unipessoal Lda and SCI JF, the Tournier family group, the company Palliser Capital (UK), Daniel Pichot, Denis Nahas and certain members of the Association des Actionnaires Minoritaires de Sociétés Cotées (ASAMIS), has declared to the AMF that on December 19, 2023, it will have exceeded the threshold of 5% of the share capital of Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits and will hold Spirits and held 5.13% of the company's capital and 4.15% of its voting rights.



This threshold crossing results from the above-mentioned persons acting in concert following the signature of a shareholders' agreement on December 19, 2023.



