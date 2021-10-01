Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. International Iconic Gold Expl.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICON   CA45968V1067

INTERNATIONAL ICONIC GOLD EXPL.

(ICON)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

International Iconic Gold Expl : Novad Scam (Sep 2021) Let Us Learn The Truth Here!

10/01/2021 | 07:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Are you hunting to identify more cues on Novad Scam over the internet? Then, stop searching and read this post carefully.

Have you ever received fake messages and calls from spammers? If your answer is 'YES,' then scroll down this article to unearth more facts.

In this era, most things are increasing very rapidly, starting from technology to scamming. Due to the increased scam rate in the United States, many people are finding solutions to prevent piracy. Moreover, it is more frequent in big companies which have gained popularity in recent years.

Today, we will unfold some cues of the Novad Scam, which will be beneficial for you to prevent yourself from being scammed.

About NOVAD

NOVAD is renowned for its customer service related to business operations with problem-solving ideas. Moreover, they are beneficial in providing solutions to real business challenges, which will help to grow the business.

Thus, NOVAD's goal is to meet the objectives within a stipulated time and budget, which will help them to build a stronger customer base. In short, they provide a path for enhancing your business processes through their ideas and experience.

All the facts mentioned above will help us to gather information about Novad Scam. So, keep an eye on this post carefully.

About The Owner of NOVAD
  1. Davon Kelly founded NOVAD in the year 2003, intending to help other business people through his experience of mitigating challenges and fulfilling customer's needs. Initially, he has gained 15years of experience in commercial banking and business processes, which has powered him to build a successful company.
Services Offered By The Company

Let us now discuss a few companies' services that will help us peel more cues on NovadScam.

Management consulting It helps to increase a firm's performance through implementing management strategies.
Financial and compliance auditing It determines strategies to increase revenue, helps in project management and loan servicing.
Network and Computer systems NOVAD provides a technical management system to amplify LAN, WAN, and security management.
Leadership development It enables leadership capacity through training and counselling.
The Latest Users' Comments on the Scam Happening

Let us first elaborate on this section to understand more about the scam.

Many of NOVAD's clients have revealed that they are informed regarding the transfer of services to ISN Corporation through a letter. However, this letter is also sent to a few strangers who are unfamiliar with the Company and they are posting their reviews on the discussion forums.

Elaborating Novad Scam

The scam involves sending letters to both the existing customers of NOVAD and strangers, stating that their mortgage services are being shifted to ISN Corporation. Moreover, they are asked to initiate payments to them from the next month onwards.

However, some replied that this was a scam since the contact number provided on the letter was unreachable, thereby imparting dubious activity. Also, few stated that a genuine company should have a valid contact number also.

The Final Talk

The post on Novad Scamhas discovered the in-depth details of NOVADwith its founder details. In addition, we have exposed the services of NOVAD to identify its benefits.

Later on, we spotted many customer reviews presenting a letter stating the service transfer to ISN Corporation. However, few indicated that someone is trying to scam them for any bad intention. Read here if you want to know how to start protecting yourself fromonline scams.

What are your thoughts on scammers? Please write to us in the comment box.

Leave a Response Cancel reply

Comment

Name

Email

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Marifilmines TeamSeptember 30, 2021

Disclaimer

Marifil Mines Ltd. published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 11:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INTERNATIONAL ICONIC GOLD EXPL.
07:33aINTERNATIONAL ICONIC GOLD EXPL : Novad Scam (Sep 2021) Let Us Learn The Truth Here!
PU
07:13aINTERNATIONAL ICONIC GOLD EXPL : Union Assembly Detroit Get Complete Insight!
PU
06:52aINTERNATIONAL ICONIC GOLD EXPL : Hyde Amendment Wiki (Sep 2021) Check The Laws Below!
PU
06:52aINTERNATIONAL ICONIC GOLD EXPL : Berlyn Wayans Dad Find His Full Information!
PU
06:42aINTERNATIONAL ICONIC GOLD EXPL : Andree Boucher Conjoint (Oct) Get Authentic Information!
PU
06:42aINTERNATIONAL ICONIC GOLD EXPL : Tracy Stone Manning Wiki (Sep) Read The Facts Below!
PU
06:02aINTERNATIONAL ICONIC GOLD EXPL : Is Pearl Fernandez Still Alive (Oct 2021) Find The Truth
PU
05:32aINTERNATIONAL ICONIC GOLD EXPL : Verizon Free Message Scam (Oct 2021) Beware Of The Scam!
PU
05:32aINTERNATIONAL ICONIC GOLD EXPL : Usnews.com School (Oct 2021) All You Need To Know!
PU
05:22aINTERNATIONAL ICONIC GOLD EXPL : Nsfodsettlement Com (Oct 2021) Why Did I Receive Notice?
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,66 M -0,52 M -0,52 M
Net Debt 2020 0,06 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,95x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6,06 M 4,80 M 4,78 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,8%
Chart INTERNATIONAL ICONIC GOLD EXPL.
Duration : Period :
International Iconic Gold Expl. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert Abenante President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexander McAulay Chief Financial Officer
John B. Hite Independent Director
Gregory C. Burnett Independent Director
John W. Pearson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL ICONIC GOLD EXPL.9.09%5
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-14.97%9 166
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-22.47%8 916
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.25.28%7 522
HECLA MINING COMPANY-15.12%2 953
SINO-PLATINUM METALS CO.,LTD14.00%1 994