  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. International Iconic Gold Expl.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICON   CA45968V1067

INTERNATIONAL ICONIC GOLD EXPL.

(ICON)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

International Iconic Gold Expl : Usnews.com School (Oct 2021) All You Need To Know!

10/01/2021 | 05:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Are you eagerly waiting to determine facts on Usnews.com School that provides education ideas? Then, dig out the cues here.

Do you want a brighter future for your child? But, looking for someone to help you out in finding schools? Then carefully read this post.

Due to the pandemic worldwide, several people have suffered a lot. As a result, most people have adapted themselves to the online world. However, this change has caused a rapid transformation of schools into e-learning portals.

Many sites provide the best offers to parents related to online classes, counselling, etc. Thus, in this post, we have determined the services of Usnews.com School, which is popular in the United States.

What is U.S.News.com?

It is a mixed digital media company that provides solutions for varied professions, including business people, citizens, and different governing bodies. In addition, they provide ideas through statistical data through reports, ranking, and the press.

Moreover, their popular facilities include guides on best colleges, schools, universities, hospitals, cars, etc. The guide will be useful for you to compare the data to identify the best-suited ones.

Most importantly, they scrutinize the Usnews.com School Diversityto pick out the most-fitted schools by calculating the diversity index.

U.S.News.com: Key Features
Owner's name Privately owned by Mortimer B. Zuckerman
Inaugurated 1948 (combination of US News and World Report)
Founder David Lawrence
Editor Kimberly Castro
Headquarters Washington, D.C.
Country United States
Major Platforms

However, they provide content ideas for varied fields, including:

  • Health- offers the best hospitals, tips on patient wellness.
  • Travel- ideas for trips, hotels, etc.
  • 360 Reviews- includes home security systems.
  • Cars- providing car rankings, reviews.
  • News- includes politics, guidelines, etc.
  • Education- providing the best Usnews.com School, colleges, etc.
Values
Values Description
Innovative culture They provide the best decision to the audience through innovation.
Creative and diverse mentors They maintain creativity in the workplace for an effective outcome.
Effective marketing Through advertising, they attract people and flourish their product.
Significant opportunities They prefer outcomes to exhibit their talent and gain success.
Useful products Facts-based data are produced to ensure growth.
Technology-driven facts They help to connect with other people.
Accurate content They study the facts precisely for fair decisions.
Client motivation Through counseling, they help to gain confidence.
Usnews.com School Diversity

Through a formula, they evolved the diversity of a U.S. school based on the student population. For calculation purposes, U.S.News.com produced a diversity index ranging from 0 to 1.

The closer to one will imply that the student population is greatly diverse and mixed. However, an index of more than one states that the students will only meet others from the same ethnic group.

Wrapping-Up

In this write-up, we have studied that U.S.News.com offers several facilities to ease different professions. In addition, this post has helped us to determine the facts of Usnews.comSchool.

The article has evaluated the values provided by the portal to mitigate the challenges for a better outcome. We have also discussed the diversity of U.S. schools calculated from determining the diversity index. Visit here for more information on the site.

What are your thoughts on the site? Kindly mention it in the comment box provided below.

Also Read : - St Michael High School Alabama {Aug} Read It!

Leave a Response Cancel reply

Comment

Name

Email

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Marifilmines TeamOctober 1, 2021

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Marifil Mines Ltd. published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 09:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,66 M -0,52 M -0,52 M
Net Debt 2020 0,06 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,95x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6,06 M 4,80 M 4,76 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,8%
Chart INTERNATIONAL ICONIC GOLD EXPL.
Duration : Period :
International Iconic Gold Expl. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert Abenante President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexander McAulay Chief Financial Officer
John B. Hite Independent Director
Gregory C. Burnett Independent Director
John W. Pearson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL ICONIC GOLD EXPL.9.09%5
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-14.97%9 166
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-22.47%8 916
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.25.28%7 522
HECLA MINING COMPANY-15.12%2 953
SINO-PLATINUM METALS CO.,LTD14.00%1 994