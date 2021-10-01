Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. International Iconic Gold Expl.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICON   CA45968V1067

INTERNATIONAL ICONIC GOLD EXPL.

(ICON)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

International Iconic Gold Expl : Verizon Free Message Scam (Oct 2021) Beware Of The Scam!

10/01/2021 | 05:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The guide shares details about the new Verizon Free Message Scam that is targeting many consumers in America.

Scammers are targeting mobile phone users across the United Statesvia scam text messages and emails. Verizon is the famous mobile network provider in America, and it has millions of users across the nation.

Scammers are targeting Verizon users by sending them scam text messages claiming to offer them a reward and free gifts as compensation for weak and poor signals last month. Other similar scam text messages are sent to users claiming to offer rewards for paying their last month's bills.

Users are concerned and want to know more details about Verizon Free Message Scam.

What is Verizon Message Scam?

Verizon message scam is the new text message scam circulating and bothering many Verizon users across the United States. Scammers are sending scam text messages to random users of the Verizon network across the states.

The scam message comprises the recipient's name and a suspicious link. The message claims to offer them free gifts and rewards as compensation for the weak and poor network signals in Sept 2021.

Similar scam messages are also delivered to users asking them to click on the suspicious link to submit their details and claim rewards for bill payments last month.

How Does the Verizon Free Message Scam Look?

The scam text messages appear to come from reputable network providers, like Verizon. It addresses the recipients by their name, and it is due to the leaked data of users. It also makes the message look genuine.

The message reads, "Verizon Free Message: Sorry for the Signal Issues on 15th September, "Recipient Name!" Here's is Little Compensation for you. It comprises a suspicious link at the end, and users are asked to click the link to claim the rewards and gifts.

However, users must not click or follow any link that comes with the Verizon Free Message Scam. The message comes with an unknown number "1860-996-2595."

It reads "Thanks for your Payment" Please Accept the Special rebate of $200 by Clicking the Link Below.

What Has Verizon Done to Aware Users?

Verizon is aware of the new phishing scam text message targeting loyal Verizon consumers. The scam text message attracts the consumers and redirects them to the third-party websites to steal their information or inject viruses into their system.

Verizon will never send email or text messages asking for personal or account information. So, if any consumer receives such a text message, they must ignore the Verizon Free Message Scamand delete it. Here are a few crucial steps that Verizon asks their consumer to do.

  • Never respond to the email or scam text messages
  • Never click on the random links
  • Don't open or click on the attachments
  • Don't share any data or personal information on the third-party website
Conclusion

Phishing text scams are getting popular and targeting many loyal consumers on mobile network providers. Verizon consumers are complaining about the phishing text scamsthat are claiming to offer rewards for poor signals. However, there is no official confirmation from Verizon about free rewards for poor signals.

So, users must ignore the Verizon Free Message Scam. Plus, learn the tips on how to protect yourself from a scam.

Are you a Verizon user and received phishing text messages? Then, please mention in the comment section what steps you have taken to report them.

Leave a Response Cancel reply

Comment

Name

Email

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Marifilmines TeamOctober 1, 2021

Disclaimer

Marifil Mines Ltd. published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 09:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INTERNATIONAL ICONIC GOLD EXPL.
05:32aINTERNATIONAL ICONIC GOLD EXPL : Verizon Free Message Scam (Oct 2021) Beware Of The Scam!
PU
05:32aINTERNATIONAL ICONIC GOLD EXPL : Usnews.com School (Oct 2021) All You Need To Know!
PU
05:22aINTERNATIONAL ICONIC GOLD EXPL : Nsfodsettlement Com (Oct 2021) Why Did I Receive Notice?
PU
09/30MARIFIL MINES : How Many What If Episodes Will There Be Find Count
PU
09/30MARIFIL MINES : Why Did I Get A Blink Verification Code (Sep) Check Here
PU
09/30MARIFIL MINES : Did Emily Vancamp Leave Resident Find Reason Here!
PU
09/30MARIFIL MINES : Rug Pull Scam Investors Must Check This Detail!
PU
09/30MARIFIL MINES : What Is Powerball Double Play (Sep) Steps To Register!
PU
09/30MARIFIL MINES : Bill 124 Nurses Usa (Sep 2021) Complete Details Here!
PU
09/30MARIFIL MINES : Coco Black Natural Curling Custard Review (Sep) Legit?
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,66 M -0,52 M -0,52 M
Net Debt 2020 0,06 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,95x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6,06 M 4,80 M 4,76 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,8%
Chart INTERNATIONAL ICONIC GOLD EXPL.
Duration : Period :
International Iconic Gold Expl. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert Abenante President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexander McAulay Chief Financial Officer
John B. Hite Independent Director
Gregory C. Burnett Independent Director
John W. Pearson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL ICONIC GOLD EXPL.9.09%5
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-14.97%9 166
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-22.47%8 916
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.25.28%7 522
HECLA MINING COMPANY-15.12%2 953
SINO-PLATINUM METALS CO.,LTD14.00%1 994