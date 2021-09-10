Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Marifil Mines Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MFM   CA56781Y3005

MARIFIL MINES LIMITED

(MFM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marifil Mines : 2k22 NBA Cross Gen Bundle (Sep 2021) Get Updates Now!

09/10/2021 | 05:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This article below provides information about the new basketball video game and explains the features of the 2k22 NBA Cross Gen Bundle and its price.

Are you one of the NBA2K series fans? Do you know that the latest edition of the NBA game, i.e. NBA 2k22, comes in different platforms and different editions? The NBA game is one of the famous and most demanding games in countries like the United States, Canada, United Kingdomand many more.

In this article, we will cover some important facts regarding the 2k22 NBA Cross Gen Bundleand tell you about this game's features in detail. So, let's find out:

About the NBA 2K22 game

NBA 2K22 is a basketball video game developed by EA sports and the newest edition in the 2K series. The release date of this game is September 10th 2021, and also available on different platforms like Xbox, Playstation, Nintendo Switch, and Microsoft windows.

On the cover of the NBA 2K22, you will find the two-star Luka Doncic. In the 75th-anniversary edition, you will find legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki and Kevin Durant.

What is the 2k22 NBA Cross Gen Bundle edition?

It is the newest edition in the NBA 2k22, which comes as a limited edition in which you can find the famous star of basketball Luka Doncic on its cover. The release date of this edition is the same as the normal one, i.e. September 10th 2021.

This edition is available for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. You can pre-order the game with the official site and on the Microsoft official website. However, we will tell you about the order procedure later in the article.

What are the features of the NBA 2K22 bundle cross-gen edition?

With every new edition, EA sports try to improve the experience of the NBA game. Same with 2k22 NBA Cross Gen Bundle, as while playing this game, you will be able to enjoy the game to the fullest and experience the gameplay of legends and better graphics. So, let's find out some of the features of this game.

  • It is like a new generation for the 2K series of NBA with 10,000 my team points.
  • Now on the team card, you will be able to play as legends like Abdul- Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Durant, and others.
  • Different stadiums are unlocked along with location and championships.

How to pre-order the NBA2K22 latest edition?

If you want to pre-order the 2k22 NBA Cross Gen Bundle, all you need to do is visit the official site of the NBA or Microsoft. You will find the option of purchasing the game there, and the prices are as follows:

  • The 2K22 will be available for $59.99 for Xbox one and $69.99 for Xbox X and PlayStation 5
  • The cross-gen bundle edition will be available for $79.99, and the 75th-anniversary edition is available for $99.99. Read here to knowabout the NBA pre-sale

Wrapping it up

With the above information, we can conclude that this game will be the best in the NBA with all the features and improvements done by EA sports. Moreover, different editions like 2k22 NBA Cross Gen Bundlecan make its way into the list for game awards.

Are you excited about the new NBA 2K22? Comment your views.

Read Also :- Mark Mckenzie Usmnt {Sep 2021} Get Deep Information!

Disclaimer

Marifil Mines Ltd. published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 09:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MARIFIL MINES LIMITED
05:12aMARIFIL MINES : 2k22 NBA Cross Gen Bundle (Sep 2021) Get Updates Now!
PU
09/09MARIFIL MINES : Michelle Obama Or Jill Biden NYT Some Facts!
PU
09/09MARIFIL MINES : Mark Mckenzie Usmnt Get Deep Information!
PU
09/09MARIFIL MINES : Mike Lazaridis Yacht (Sep 2021) Check The Features Below
PU
09/09MARIFIL MINES : Did Steve Burns Have Cancer Know Complete Fact!
PU
09/09MARIFIL MINES : Net Worth Elizabeth Holmes 2021 (Sep) Get Deep Insight!
PU
09/09MARIFIL MINES : Mickelsen Safeguard Complex Website Know More!
PU
09/09MARIFIL MINES : Troy Nathan Fairley (Sep 2021) Checkout Recent Updates!
PU
09/09MARIFIL MINES : If America Had Six Political Parties Read!
PU
09/09MARIFIL MINES : Tnathan Lokius Arrested (Sep) Read Complete Story Below!
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,66 M -0,52 M -0,52 M
Net Debt 2020 0,06 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,95x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5,56 M 4,39 M 4,39 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,8%
Chart MARIFIL MINES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Marifil Mines Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert Abenante President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexander McAulay Chief Financial Officer
John B. Hite Independent Director
Gregory C. Burnett Independent Director
John W. Pearson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARIFIL MINES LIMITED0.00%4
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-14.58%10 504
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-9.71%10 323
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.26.03%7 650
HECLA MINING COMPANY-5.86%3 276
SINO-PLATINUM METALS CO.,LTD42.57%2 490