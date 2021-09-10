Marifil Mines : 2k22 NBA Cross Gen Bundle (Sep 2021) Get Updates Now!

This article below provides information about the new basketball video game and explains the features of the 2k22 NBA Cross Gen Bundle and its price.

Are you one of the NBA2K series fans? Do you know that the latest edition of the NBA game, i.e. NBA 2k22, comes in different platforms and different editions? The NBA game is one of the famous and most demanding games in countries like the United States, Canada, United Kingdomand many more.

In this article, we will cover some important facts regarding the 2k22 NBA Cross Gen Bundleand tell you about this game's features in detail. So, let's find out:

About the NBA 2K22 game

NBA 2K22 is a basketball video game developed by EA sports and the newest edition in the 2K series. The release date of this game is September 10th 2021, and also available on different platforms like Xbox, Playstation, Nintendo Switch, and Microsoft windows.

On the cover of the NBA 2K22, you will find the two-star Luka Doncic. In the 75th-anniversary edition, you will find legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki and Kevin Durant.

What is the 2k22 NBA Cross Gen Bundle edition?

It is the newest edition in the NBA 2k22, which comes as a limited edition in which you can find the famous star of basketball Luka Doncic on its cover. The release date of this edition is the same as the normal one, i.e. September 10th 2021.

This edition is available for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. You can pre-order the game with the official site and on the Microsoft official website. However, we will tell you about the order procedure later in the article.

What are the features of the NBA 2K22 bundle cross-gen edition?

With every new edition, EA sports try to improve the experience of the NBA game. Same with 2k22 NBA Cross Gen Bundle, as while playing this game, you will be able to enjoy the game to the fullest and experience the gameplay of legends and better graphics. So, let's find out some of the features of this game.

It is like a new generation for the 2K series of NBA with 10,000 my team points.

Now on the team card, you will be able to play as legends like Abdul- Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Durant, and others.

Different stadiums are unlocked along with location and championships.

How to pre-order the NBA2K22 latest edition?

If you want to pre-order the 2k22 NBA Cross Gen Bundle, all you need to do is visit the official site of the NBA or Microsoft. You will find the option of purchasing the game there, and the prices are as follows:

The 2K22 will be available for $59.99 for Xbox one and $69.99 for Xbox X and PlayStation 5

The cross-gen bundle edition will be available for $79.99, and the 75th-anniversary edition is available for $99.99. Read here to know about the NBA pre-sale

Wrapping it up

With the above information, we can conclude that this game will be the best in the NBA with all the features and improvements done by EA sports. Moreover, different editions like 2k22 NBA Cross Gen Bundlecan make its way into the list for game awards.

Are you excited about the new NBA 2K22? Comment your views.

