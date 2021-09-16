Marifil Mines : Best 2k22 Build Current Gen Game Zone Detail!

If you want to know how to create the Best 2k22 Build Current Gen, read this article until the end.

We are speaking about the latest update of NBA 2k22, which was released on Friday the 10th September 2021. NBA 2k22 is a game developed by 2k Games and Visual Concepts for PlayStation 4 and 5, PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and X|S. Gamers Worldwidewant to know about the best build they can create.

So, let us look at all important factors for Best 2k22 Build Current Genaccording to players available in 2k22.

What is 2k22?

2k Games and Visual Concepts updates NBA game regularly to keep the gamers competitive, engaging and entertaining. With the release of 2k14, gaming companies also wanted to add storylines to the player's career. So, it introduced MyCareer. It had focused on your selection of players in the game and how you increase his abilities to scale him up in his career as a basketball player. 2k22 update includes these features in addition to enhance user experience and visuals in Next Gen.

Best 2k22 Build Current Gen?

All the players should be AGILITY dominant with maximum WINGSPAN. Following are the factors by which best built can be created.

Best Point Guard build: consider a player who is -

Green (or) Orange dominant in the Trait pie chart,

With at-least 6.2 feats in height,

Weighing not more than 165 lbs,

His wingspan should be at-least 81,

He should have maxed out Finishing stats related to driving, max out Playmaking and max out Shooting in his start potential and

A Spot Up Shooter in the takeover.

Best Shooting Guard build: for the Best 2k22 Build Current Gen , consider a player who is -

Green dominant in the Trait pie chart,

At-least 6.2 feats in height,

Weighing 166 lbs,

He should have maxed out Shooting except in Post Fade in his start potential and

A Spot Up Shooter in the takeover.

Small Forward build: consider a player who is -

Blue dominant in the Trait pie chart,

At-least 6.6 feats in height,

Weighing 178 lbs,

He should have max Playmaking and max Finishing minus Post Hook, and

A Slasher in the takeover.

Power Forward build: Next important factor for Best 2k22 Build Current Gen is to consider a player who is -

Red dominant in the Trait pie chart,

at-least 6.8 feats in height,

Weighing 190 lbs,

He should have 30 badges, including D stats, Perimeter Defense, Lateral Quickness, and

A Glass Cleaner in the takeover.

Best Center build: consider a player who is

Red dominant in the Trait pie chart,

at-least 7 feats in height,

Weighing 212 lbs,

He should have 30 badges, Perimeter Defense, Lateral Quickness, and

A Glass Cleaner in the takeover.

Conclusion:

The abilities of each player are different in the Best 2k22 Build Current Gen. Each player needs to be chosen carefully to take the correct position on the basketball field. You can either create a best built or a SAFE built which will give you a winning edge. The physical abilities of players can be upgraded. Hence, create a built that lasts long.

Did you play 2k22? Let us know about your 2k22 built below.

