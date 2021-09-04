Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Marifil Mines Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MFM   CA56781Y3005

MARIFIL MINES LIMITED

(MFM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marifil Mines : Buzzfest 2021 Lineup (Sep) Check Latest Updates Here!

09/04/2021 | 08:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This news article describes a concert show and its upcoming Buzzfest 2021 Lineup for the people.

Do you enjoy rock concerts in your vicinity? If you live in Houston and want to enjoy the rock concerts, what are you waiting for, it's there in your city, and you can access it. In this article, we will help you get all the related information about the shows of Buzzfest in the United States.

There is a huge curiosity among people to attend the Buzzfest shows and get extreme pleasure. So, we will describe all the Buzzfest 2021 Lineupto you to have a clear idea about the shows.

Buzzfest is related to the music festivals held in Houston, Nashville, Texas, and Tennessee in the United States. It is a bi-annual fest in Houston, hosted by a radio station of 94.5 The Buzz. Some other platforms similarly host it in various cities.

Buzzfest in Houston was started in 1995, and since then, it is continuously showcasing various talents to the people. Therefore, this year too, people are eagerly waiting for the Buzzfest 2021 Lineup.

Don't worry; in this article, we will help you find all the upcoming fests and book your online tickets.

How can you access Buzzfest?

You can access this fest by booking online tickets for it; there are various ranges of tickets available for you. For instance, GA Pit Price will cost $129.50, Reserved Prices cost $89.50 to $39.50, and the Lawn tickets cost $25.

With this availability of tickets, you can easily access the shows and enjoy rock concerts. So, let's unravel some of the important Buzzfest 2021 Lineup, to engage and involve more enthusiasm amongst you.

How can you get the calendar information about Buzzfest?

If you want to know about the upcoming calendar information about the buzzfest in your city, you can visit the official website and find various information related to it. There are all the information along with tickets availability mentioned on it.

If you cannot find it then don't worry, we will help you get all the detailed information about it in this article. So, stay tuned with us.

What are Buzzfest 2021 Lineup?

The Buzzfest 2021 is having its shows of various bands on various days, it follows as:

  • 94.50 The Buzz Buzzfest: The Offspring on 4th September 2021 on Saturday. Similarly, there are other shows on various days.
  • Coheed and Cambria &The Used on 5th September.
  • Pitbull and Iggy Azelia on 10th September.
  • Jason Aldean, Hardy & Laney Wilson on 11th September
  • Lil Baby and Lil Durk on 16th September
  • Kings of Leon on 18th September
  • Korn and Staind on 19th September
  • Brooks and Dunn on 24th September
  • Hall and Oats, Kt Tunstall &Squeeze on 26th September

Final Verdict:

We hope, in this article, you might have got all the related information about Buzzfest 2021 Lineup. It would be amazing if you know the list of the concerts which you can attend.

If you want to gain more information check the official site.

Have you attended any past shows of Buzzfest? What was your experience with these shows? You can share your precious experience with us in the comment section below.

Read Also :- Sakuya Aut (Sep) One Of The Main Enigmatic Characters!

Disclaimer

Marifil Mines Ltd. published this content on 04 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2021 12:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MARIFIL MINES LIMITED
09:02aMARIFIL MINES : Why Is Jay Z Called Hov (Sep 2021) Know The Reason Here!
PU
08:22aMARIFIL MINES : Winaweekender Com AU Competition Ready To Win!
PU
08:22aMARIFIL MINES : Buzzfest 2021 Lineup (Sep) Check Latest Updates Here!
PU
07:52aMARIFIL MINES : Is Ei Reporting Down (Sep 2021) Get Detailed Reason!
PU
07:22aMARIFIL MINES : Is Jim Baker Still Alive Read Truth Here!
PU
07:22aMARIFIL MINES : IRS Tax Math Error (Sep 2021) Know About The Solution!
PU
07:22aMARIFIL MINES : Podercard Loan (Sep 2021) Check The Legitimacy Below!
PU
06:22aMARIFIL MINES : IRS Math Error Notice 2021 (Sep 2021) Get Informed Here!
PU
05:42aMARIFIL MINES : Oginject Legit (September 2021) All You Need To Know!
PU
05:42aMARIFIL MINES : Net Worth Jim Bakker 2021 Get Exciting Details!
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,66 M -0,53 M -0,53 M
Net Debt 2020 0,06 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,95x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5,56 M 4,44 M 4,44 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,8%
Chart MARIFIL MINES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Marifil Mines Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert Abenante President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexander McAulay Chief Financial Officer
John B. Hite Independent Director
Gregory C. Burnett Independent Director
John W. Pearson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARIFIL MINES LIMITED0.00%4
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED3.00%11 667
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-5.57%11 541
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.28.77%7 904
HECLA MINING COMPANY-1.23%3 437
SINO-PLATINUM METALS CO.,LTD41.16%2 465