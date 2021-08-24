Marifil Mines : Chip Gaines Announcement (Aug) What's The News All About

Get the curtains off the news behind Chip Gaines Announcement and get to know what your favorite hosts are up to.

There are certain shows that we all grew up with or has watched excessively at one point. But the problem with getting attached to any shows, be it a show in the United Statesor any other part of the world, are that they eventually come to an end.

However, it is a euphoric moment when sometimes the shows are decided for renewal or the makers decide to launch another season with familiar, beloved faces.

Hence let's look into the one such show that is coming back with a new season and find out what Chip Gaines Announcement is all about.

Details about Gaines

Most people in the United States are familiar with the couple Chip and Joanna Gaines as they are no short of a celebrity. Their walk to fame started with the famous TV show Fixer Upper that ran upto five seasons successfully. The show that HGTV (owned by Discovery Inc) launched in May 2013 was focused on home renovation and decor.

According to the reports, Chip and Joanna Gaines, a married couple, started to renovate homes in 2003 with clients and worked on 100 homes. The show garnered attention due to work done by the couple keeping in mind the client's budget.

Chip Gaines Announcement

The final season of the show was aired on 21 November 2017 at the peak of its popularity. The ending of the show did not impact the Gaines negatively. They got their network after they ended the show and had started other ventures such as Magnolia table and Chip's corner. They have transitioned into a TV executive and is working to make an impact with their newfound position.

Therefore, the couple sees new beginnings in their career and decided to announce the future they have been planning. Taking to Instagram, Chip Gaines Announcement came via a video. The promo video shows Chip Gaines taking his wife on a car ride with his tools and surprising her with news of getting a new season of Fixer Upper.

The date of the new season's premiere is yet to be announced; however, the show's platform will be changed and will be the Magnolia Network.

The Latest News

Other than the current renewal of the show, Chip Gaines is also active in many attractive newsworthy ventures. In the latest news about the couple, Chip Gaines announced that he is going a makeover too. Chip Gaines Announcement mentioned how he would chop off his locks fora charity campaign at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The hospital will use the money from the fundraiser to save the lives of the children who cannot access necessities.

Wrapping It All

Hence Gaines are coming back to the showbiz with not just one but two heartwarming announcements. The couple who are passionate about changing lives and bringing positive impact to people's lives are making sure that they can give back to the people in any way possible. Have you seen the couple's announcement on the Jimmy Fallon show? If not, then visit here.

How do you feel about Chip Gaines Announcement about the return to TV? Please let us know in the comment section.

Also Read : - Nobel Economics Robert (Aug) Some Facts You Need To Know