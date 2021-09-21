Marifil Mines : Get Kris the Banana (Sep 2021) Read Detailed Insight!

Please peruse this write-up to be apprised with Get Kris the Banana, a dialog in the second chapter of Deltarune, a video game involving role-playing.

Are you a fan of various role-playing video games? Do you love enacting heroes in these games who save the planet? Have you played the amusing Deltarune game? Then, you must have come across the release of its latest chapter.

In this article, we have talked about Get Kris the Banana, a feature of this game, which the players from several nations, especially the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, are eager to discover. Please read this write-up to learn about this new dialogue.

What is Deltarune?

Deltarune is a video game involving role-playing, founded by Robert F. Fox, better known as Toby Fox, a popular developer of video games. The gameplay of Deltarune revolves around a human figure in a city of monstrous characters. The first chapter of this game was released on 31 October 2018, and Fox launched the second recently on 17 September 2021. Get Kris the Bananais an interesting dialog in the game's second chapter.

In most episodes, the characters in this game find themselves in an enigmatic zone known as the Dark World. The player controls the navigation of the protagonist to fight with evil forces and complete the tasks, mostly focused on heroic acts to save the planet.

Who is Kris in Deltarune?

Kris is the main heroic character in Deltarune. He is a young human and has an olive complexion with unkempt brown hair in the Light World. However, Kris wears silver body armor with a colorful cape and silver shoes in the Dark World. He is asked to do the task of Get Kris the Banana to receive a special power in the form of an essential nutrient that he is perhaps deficient at.

In the first chapter, while spending a day at school in the Light World, Kris and his friend Susie accidentally enter into the mysterious Dark World. Here, they meet Ralsei, who convinces them that they are meant to lock the Dark Fountain and save the world.

In the second chapter, the trio mentioned above tries to find Kris's classmate Noelle, kidnapped by Queen, a malefic computer belonging to the Dark World.

Get Kris the Banana

The trio travels in a car driven by Kris on their search for Noelle. While on the streets, they get rid of the monsters by hitting them with their vehicle. In the middle of the journey, they spot a banana that Kris must eat. His friend urges him to stop and get the banana. After obtaining the fruit, Kris exclaims 'Potassium,' which implies that Kris may lack this nutrient and need it badly to continue in the quest.

Conclusion

The second chapter of Deltarune has already gained rapid popularity amongst gamers. The dialogues and episodes of this game, such as Get Kris the Banana, are filled with fun and amusement. The game's team recently updated resolutions in Deltarune's Twitter profile, regarding the second chapter's configuration errors that the users were facing.