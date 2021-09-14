Log in
    MFM   CA56781Y3005

MARIFIL MINES LIMITED

(MFM)
Marifil Mines : Gpo Heart of SOL Find Latest Information!

09/14/2021 | 05:22am EDT
Are you finding out about Gpo Heart of SOL newest update? If yes, here's the complete information.

GPO (Grand Piece Online) uncovered about Update 4, which got released on September 12, 2022. GPO, mostly liked by United Statesyouths and robloxians is an anime-inspired Roblox game.

The new fourth Update has been receiving an overwhelming response, and people are posting positive comments about the latest update made in the game. So as this news is so much in controversy among gamers, so today, we are uncovering Gpo Heart of SOLfresh updates on this page.

Do give a light view over this page if you are interested!

About GPO (Grand Piece Online)

It's a community of multi-player games known as Grand Piece Online.

This game was a long-awaited game of 2020 Roblox game sea fearing created by the grand quest game.

Through this, players can discover variously hidden scavenge to get treasures, exotic fruits that empower the eaters, search out hidden islands located across the ocean.

In Gpo Heart of SOL, one may also find out bet imposing bosses, shatter crews and both forms.

Current News About GPO Update

The community had released Update 4 of the Grand piece online game recently two days ago that is on 12th September 2021 at 8.30 PM

This game is the most-liked and is one piece game that got its inspiration from Roblox anime.

This Update is said to be a massive update made by Gpo as it reveals about six new islands, mini-bosses, and new bosses.

About Gpo Heart of SOL

In this game named GPO, the location named Heart of Sol resides inside the bar of the desert kingdom. It gets spawns at the beginning of the located counter.

However, now the game marks dozens of fresh game items with the introduction of Update four made two days ago. The update also gives access to Kraken core which is the rarely Obtainable game item.

GPO Update 4 Patch Note and Update Log

  • New Cap level: 325>425
  • New Cap Bounty: 50,000>75000

Name of The New Six Islands

  1. Alabasta
  2. Rovo Island
  3. Spirit Island
  4. Reverse Mountain
  5. Sashi Island
  6. Colosseum of Arc

The new update of Gpo Heart of SOLintroduces to this Six Islands

Improvements Made In New Update

  • The new update has improved the loading screen
  • Made changes in intelligence NPC for blocking
  • Nine customized New pants
  • Ten customized New shirts
  • Revamped a few of the hit effects
  • Addition of fresh moon texture
  • Introduced colosseums with test dummies

Revamped sound effects added such as Rokuogan, Rankyaku, Tekkai, Jewels if light, Magma rain, Dia enkai, firefly, Hike, Soru, Geppo etc.

Rokuogan

Tekken

Conclusion

Now we conclude our page that delivered information concerning Gpo Heart of SOL and the news about the 4th update of Gpo released at present.

So this page had talked all aboutGrand Piece Online game'snewest update.

Do you like the new features added in-game Gpo? Please comment below.

Read Also :- What Happened At 777 Pine Street (Aug) Mystery Unfolds!

Disclaimer

Marifil Mines Ltd. published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 09:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,66 M -0,52 M -0,52 M
Net Debt 2020 0,06 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,95x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5,56 M 4,40 M 4,39 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,8%
Chart MARIFIL MINES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Marifil Mines Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert Abenante President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexander McAulay Chief Financial Officer
John B. Hite Independent Director
Gregory C. Burnett Independent Director
John W. Pearson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARIFIL MINES LIMITED0.00%4
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-9.10%10 395
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-13.83%10 234
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.31.51%7 950
HECLA MINING COMPANY-5.09%3 302
SINO-PLATINUM METALS CO.,LTD44.03%2 516