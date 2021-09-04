Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Marifil Mines Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MFM   CA56781Y3005

MARIFIL MINES LIMITED

(MFM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marifil Mines : IRS Tax Math Error (Sep 2021) Know About The Solution!

09/04/2021 | 07:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The article will help you to gather knowledge about IRS Tax Math Error and its consequences which in turn will help you to save yourself from such problems.

Are you one of the thousands of taxpayers? Have you recently been confused about the math error notice? These notices have become the biggest headache for all the taxpayers of the United States. And most of the people have no clear idea about what to do with it.

So, here we are with the answers to all of your queries about IRS Tax Math Error.

Overview of IRS

The full form of IRS is Internal Revenue Service. It is an agency of the USA government for the collection of taxes and the enforcement of tax laws. The agency has its origin in the agency created in 1862 by the former President, Abraham Lincoln.

Over the decades, it has gone through several changes and found its current name in 1918. This agency comes under the Department of the Treasury, and the Commissioner of Inter Revenue is the head of this organization. Currently, Charles P. Rettig holds this position.

Recently the IRS Tax Math Errorhas caused huge confusion among the taxpayers. The agency has been part of several controversies before as well. The organization has its headquarter in Washington D.C. has also been accused of abusive behavior.

The Internal Revenue Service Agency is mainly responsible for collecting individual and corporate taxes and implementing tax laws properly. In addition, it also provides assistance to the taxpayers, supervises different beneficiary schemes, identifies and resolves incorrect and fraudulent tax cases.

What is Math Error in Tax?

The math error in a tax file is not just what it sounds. IRS Tax Math Errorencompasses much more than mere mathematical errors in calculating your tax amounts. According to the definition of Math Error given by the IRS, the following points come under the term 'Math Error' in terms of Tax filing.

  • A mathematical mistake made in the calculation
  • Use of incorrect information while filing a return
  • An entry on a return with an amount exceeding the statutory limit
  • A required elimination of data to justify an entry on a return file
  • An inconsistent entry on a return that does not comply with other information available about it

Consequences of IRS Tax Math Error

This year IRS has sent over 11 million Math error notices. When IRS identifies a Math Error, it recalculates all the facts of your file and then sends you a notice. It can cause you either a larger tax bill or a reduced amount of due.

If you disagree with the notice, then you can contact IRS within 60 days of the notice. Then you will be given an opportunity to present adequate data to prove your claim. Upon failure of this IRSwill send your case for audit.

Conclusion

If you are to make more payments as per IRS Tax Math Errorrectification, IRS gives you a very short time to make the payments. Otherwise, they will charge you a penalty. So, the best way to avoid these types of problems is to be alert and cautious while filing your tax and also learn on Things To Do When Facing Any Error: Check The Details!

Also Read : - IRS Math Error Notice 2021 (Sep 2021) Get Informed Here

Disclaimer

Marifil Mines Ltd. published this content on 04 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2021 11:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MARIFIL MINES LIMITED
09:02aMARIFIL MINES : Why Is Jay Z Called Hov (Sep 2021) Know The Reason Here!
PU
08:22aMARIFIL MINES : Winaweekender Com AU Competition Ready To Win!
PU
08:22aMARIFIL MINES : Buzzfest 2021 Lineup (Sep) Check Latest Updates Here!
PU
07:52aMARIFIL MINES : Is Ei Reporting Down (Sep 2021) Get Detailed Reason!
PU
07:22aMARIFIL MINES : Is Jim Baker Still Alive Read Truth Here!
PU
07:22aMARIFIL MINES : IRS Tax Math Error (Sep 2021) Know About The Solution!
PU
07:22aMARIFIL MINES : Podercard Loan (Sep 2021) Check The Legitimacy Below!
PU
06:22aMARIFIL MINES : IRS Math Error Notice 2021 (Sep 2021) Get Informed Here!
PU
05:42aMARIFIL MINES : Oginject Legit (September 2021) All You Need To Know!
PU
05:42aMARIFIL MINES : Net Worth Jim Bakker 2021 Get Exciting Details!
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,66 M -0,53 M -0,53 M
Net Debt 2020 0,06 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,95x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5,56 M 4,44 M 4,44 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,8%
Chart MARIFIL MINES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Marifil Mines Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert Abenante President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexander McAulay Chief Financial Officer
John B. Hite Independent Director
Gregory C. Burnett Independent Director
John W. Pearson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARIFIL MINES LIMITED0.00%4
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED3.00%11 667
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-5.57%11 541
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.28.77%7 904
HECLA MINING COMPANY-1.23%3 437
SINO-PLATINUM METALS CO.,LTD41.16%2 465