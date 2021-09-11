Marifil Mines : Mayumiss Reviews Check website legitimacy!

This article describes all the information about Mayumiss Reviews and knows its legitimacy along with its pros and cons

Are you searching for Halloween-themed items for the upcoming festive season? Are you eager to purchase everyday items to use in your daily life? Do you want to put a unique vintage and colourful showpieces around your house? If yes, you can check out Mayumiss, but before buying items from this web store, you must know about genuine Mayumiss Reviews.

You can shop from this website in the United Kingdom, Australia, United States, Canadaand many other countries in the world. So without any further delay, let's start with the basics of this website.

About Mayumiss:

Mayumiss is an e-commerce website specialising in unique pieces that connect the past with the present to make pieces of different art, style, and prints. They have many Halloween-related items in their collections like masks, flower pots, decorations, and showpieces. They also have daily-use items, jewellery pieces, showpieces and other home items. But the real question is that whether these products are genuine andIs Mayumiss Legit?

Specifications:

Domain age- The domain age is less than four months.

URL- https://www.mayumiss.com/

Category- E-commerce store for Halloween and household pieces.

Email- service@gardenlr.com

Address- Not mentioned

Contact number- Absent

Payment modes- Credit and debit cards, PayPal, JCB, Diner's Club and Google Pay.

Social media icons presence- Yes.

Return policy- 30 days return policy only if the item defects.

Refund policy- Refund takes 7 to 21 days to come into the account.

Exchange policy- Same as the return policy.

Shipping policy- Shipping and delivery take 2 to 15 business days.

Delivery policy- Mentioned.

Let's look into more details to establish unbiased Mayumiss Reviews.

Pros:

The collection of items is vast and unique.

They provide really good discounts, especially if you buy more items.

Free standard delivery is available above $49 of order.

They have provided an elaborate description and individual selling information for each product.

Warranty is present on few products.

Cons:

You can only return items if they are damaged or defective.

You cannot contact the website owners in any way except their E-mail ID.

Customers have to pay for return cost themselves if they want to return a shipment.

If you exchange your products, they might not give you the same product in return.

Is Mayumiss Legit?

Domain age- This domain was registered on 2nd June 2021, only about three months ago. Hence it's a very young website.

Trust score- 1%, which is extremely bad.

Alexa rank- The Alexa ranking is absent or 0, which signifies that it's not popular at all.

Plagiarised content- The website has copied content from other sources in many sections.

Policies- Most policies are mentioned but aren't convenient for customers.

Address originality- No address is mentioned, which adds to the phoney nature of the website.

Social media presence- They have no social media to prove their realness.

Reviews- Few Mayumiss Reviews by customers are present.

Owner's information- No owner's contact number, phone number, etc., is there on the website.

Unrealistic discounts- A lot of unrealistic discounts are present on products on the website.

HTTPS details- HTTPS padlock is present.

Blacklisted- Not blacklisted, but reported fraud and suspicious by many engines online.

Complete WHOIS registration details are not available because Name, Company, Postal address, Phone number and E-Mail ID have not been registered yet.

With all these details, you can easily ascertain that this website is fraudulent, but we will also look at reviews to know what customers think about this web store.

Mayumiss Reviews:

As we expected, we did not find any reputed review platforms posting any reviews about this unpopular website. Moreover, we saw only two reviews on this website's home page, which were only good, and no website can have only good reviews. So we doubt if these portrayed customer reviews are real or not. These factors, combined with their unpopularity, no social media presence and suspicious detection by many platforms on the web, make us doubt this website's authenticity.

If you don't want to be scammed by such websites, read our Credit Card Scamsarticle.

Conclusion:

As we elaborated throughout our article about Mayumiss Reviews, this website tries to scam by putting out a really good image of itself. But when you look into all the internal factors, this platform is not reliable or authentic. Hence, we'll advise you to not engage with this website. Please comment your views about this article, and if you liked this write-up, you could check out how to stay away from PayPal Scamsas well.

Click here to know more about Alexa Rankmentioned in the article.