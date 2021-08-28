Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Marifil Mines Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MFM   CA56781Y3005

MARIFIL MINES LIMITED

(MFM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marifil Mines : Net Worth Bob Ross 2021 (Aug) True Information Here!

08/28/2021 | 05:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In the subject matter Net Worth Bob Ross 2021, we explain all about the subject, and it will create a curiosity in the readers to know more about the artist.

Today's subject of attention is an artist who is the inspiration of many artists. He has a renowned name among the artist of the United States. He is one of the famous artists who liked to teach his art to every individual human being.

In the article Net Worth Bob Ross 2021, we will describe everything about him in subsequent sections.

A short intro on Bob Ross:

He was an aspiring American painter and art mentor; additionally, he has hosted many television shows. His full name was Robert Norman Ross. Bob was the inventor and host of the Joy of Paintings.

In addition, Bob was part of an instructional Television show, The Joy of Painting, and this show was the fundamental platform for the various painters in the late 80s. He is still a famous mentor, guide, instructor, and inspiration to artists, so the follower of Bob wants to knowNet Worth Bob Ross 2021.

He was born on October 29, 1942, in Florida and grown up in Orlando, Florida. He cared for injured animals and saved them from a very young age. However, he was not so educated because he left the study in the 9th grade and helped his father in his carpenter work. He accidentally lost his left index finger during the work, but it does not affect his extraordinary ability to create a fantastic painting.

A bit on Bobs Personal Life:

No one is well aware of an artist's personal life butwants to knowNet Worth Bob Ross2021. Bob's father's name was Jack and his mother's name was Ollie Ross. He married three times and has two kids.

Journey of Bob Ross Profession:

Earlier, he was a medical record technician in the United States Air Force during1961. When he was serving in Alaska first time, he sees mountains and natural beauty.

He was desperate to develop his painting skills and make arts whenever he got a break from work. Later he left the military. He painted around 30,000 paintings, but the original Bob painting is rarely available in the market because the price of art is high. Bobs used a unique technique of painting a wet-on-wet oil painting with less investment.

What is Net Worth Bob Ross 2021?

His work of art was always in demand, and he earns by selling his instructional books rather than Bob-hosted TV shows. So including all the earning from various sources in 2021, his estimated earning is $6 million.

How is Bob Ross lost his life?

He was a chain smoker from the youngest age, so because of Lymphoma, he died on July 4, 1995, at the age of 52 years, but he is still a famous artist over the social media among painters after the years of his death.

Summing-Up:

In the article Net Worth Bob Ross 2021, we put all the valuable information about the famous painter and a good mentor. It will give a clear vision to the reader to know the artist because we mentioned all the details of the painter. If you like the artist and are interested in learning about him, visit the site-Bob Ross.

Read Also :- Annette Kowalski Net Worth (Aug) Grab Reliable Details!

Disclaimer

Marifil Mines Ltd. published this content on 28 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2021 09:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MARIFIL MINES LIMITED
05:52aMARIFIL MINES : Net Worth Bob Ross 2021 (Aug) True Information Here!
PU
05:52aMARIFIL MINES : Disney Plus Error Code 1027 (Aug 2021) How Do I Fix It?
PU
04:02aMARIFIL MINES : What Happened At 777 Pine Street (Aug) Mystery Unfolds!
PU
08/27MARIFIL MINES : Ksfy Radar Know About The Ksfy-Tv And More!
PU
08/27MARIFIL MINES : Former FDA Commissioner Pfizer Read In Detail!
PU
08/27MARIFIL MINES : How Much Does A Blackhawk Helicopter Cost (Aug) Know!
PU
08/27MARIFIL MINES : Cintex Wireless Reviews (Aug 2021) What You Should Know?
PU
08/27MARIFIL MINES : Did Quackity Leave The Dream Smp (Aug) Answered Here!
PU
08/27MARIFIL MINES : Spencer Elden Twitter Account See Lawsuit Detail!
PU
08/27MARIFIL MINES : Charlie Watts Arabian Horses Get Complete Insight!
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,66 M -0,52 M -0,52 M
Net Debt 2020 0,06 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,95x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5,56 M 4,40 M 4,40 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,8%
Chart MARIFIL MINES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Marifil Mines Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert Abenante President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexander McAulay Chief Financial Officer
John B. Hite Independent Director
Gregory C. Burnett Independent Director
John W. Pearson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARIFIL MINES LIMITED0.00%4
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED11.94%12 255
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-0.20%11 789
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.26.28%7 705
HECLA MINING COMPANY-6.33%3 259
SINO-PLATINUM METALS CO.,LTD53.58%2 675