Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Marifil Mines Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MFM   CA56781Y3005

MARIFIL MINES LIMITED

(MFM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marifil Mines : Net Worth Christina Haack 2021 Read To Know!

08/20/2021 | 02:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This news article shares an essential insight regarding a famous personality and her net worth christina haack 2021.

Television personalities gain maximum attention from the people if they are successful enough to be amongst people. There are some personalities which are having two businesses alongside and also becoming television sensations. Christina Haack is one such personality who is a real estate investor and also a television star.

Therefore, people in the United States want to know Net Worth Christina Haack 2021. So, don't worry, we will help you to get this information in this article.

Who is Christina Haack?

She is a Real Estate Investor based in theUnited States. She is also working as a Television star or personality. She has been a part of a famous television show as an anchor in Flip or Flop. She is a famous personality among the people, and everyone would be curious to know about the net worth of Haack.

She is thriving in her real estate business and made her life as a television star. So, it is but obvious to know about Net Worth Christina Haack 2021.

How she became a television star?

She was born on 3rd June in California. Immediately after completing college, she started working in a real estate company where she grew and later become a part of it. She married Tarek El Moussa, with whom she started a real estate business which they both took care of until 2018. After that, she got separated from him, and Tarek is now alone handling the business.

After learning about her personal life, people usually ask about the Net Worth Christina Haack 2021; we will let you know about it in this article further but let's look at some other points in her life.

She became a star on television with the help of Tarek, in which they were initially showing their house flipping in 2013 and gradually, it started gaining popularity among the people. But as the show went ahead, the difference between Tarek and Christina also increased, so they parted themselves, and now Christina has her show.

What is Net Worth Christina Haack 2021?

Christina has started with a small piece to the giant net worth today. Her net worth today is almost $12 million. She has earned from her television shows and real estate advice which is a significant part of her career. By making shows on real estate, she now, herself bought a place at Diana Point in California for $ 10.3 million. If you want to know more about her, you can read here.

Final Verdict:

Making a career from a simple job to becoming a television star is not easy, and Christina has made it a reality. She has made a considerable net worth, due to which people are asking about Net Worth Christina Haack 2021. We hope you are now clear with this question.

What is your view regarding her net worth? You can share your views in the comment section below.

Also Read : - Net Worth Robert Redford 2021 {Aug} Get Complete Insight

Disclaimer

Marifil Mines Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 18:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MARIFIL MINES LIMITED
02:24pMARIFIL MINES : Net Worth Christina Haack 2021 Read To Know!
PU
02:14pMARIFIL MINES : Chantix recall 2021 Know All About it In Detail!
PU
08:54aMARIFIL MINES : How Mr.Krabs Died (Aug 2021) Let Us Understand More!
PU
07:44aMARIFIL MINES : Manga Boku No Hero 323 (Aug) Know The Latest Update!
PU
07:44aMARIFIL MINES : Cap 323 Boku No Hero Know Before The Release!
PU
07:14aMARIFIL MINES : How Did Mr.Krabs Die (August 2021) Let Us Find Here!
PU
07:14aMARIFIL MINES : Honda Ube (August 2021) Scooter Costs Only About $475!
PU
06:54aMARIFIL MINES : Scam Text Messages Australia (Aug) Beware Of This Scam!
PU
06:34aMARIFIL MINES : Read One Piece 1022 Chapter Get Release Insight!
PU
06:24aMARIFIL MINES : Onlyfans Alternative Platforms Get Complete Details
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,66 M -0,51 M -0,51 M
Net Debt 2020 0,06 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,95x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5,56 M 4,32 M 4,32 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,8%
Chart MARIFIL MINES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Marifil Mines Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert Abenante President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexander McAulay Chief Financial Officer
John B. Hite Independent Director
Gregory C. Burnett Independent Director
John W. Pearson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARIFIL MINES LIMITED0.00%4
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED9.86%11 724
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-2.92%11 220
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.21.05%7 507
HECLA MINING COMPANY-14.97%2 959
SINO-PLATINUM METALS CO.,LTD36.31%2 448