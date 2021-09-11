Marifil Mines : Net Worth Novak Djokovic 2021 (Sep 2021) Some Facts!

The post talks about Net Worth Novak Djokovic 2021 and elaborates on his life.

Novak Djokovic is not an unknown personality. He is known Worldwidefor his prowess in sports and as a renowned tennis player. He has won numerous acclaims and applause, currently ranked 22 in the world in men's tennis singles.

With fame comes a lot of curiosity, wherein fans love to know more about you. The same goes for Novak Djokovic. Fans around the globe want to know more about Novak's life and profession. We thus, bring you an in-depth detail about Net Worth Novak Djokovic 2021.

So read below to know more about Novak Djokovic.

Who is Novak Djokovic?

Novak Djokovic is a well-known tennis player from Serbia. He was born on 22 May 1987 in Yugoslavia. As per sources, he has always been fond of playing tennis since childhood. He started to play tennis games at the age of four. When six, Novak was discovered by a Yugoslav player by the name Jelena Genic.

Later on, at the age of twelve, he moved to a tennis academy where he lived for four years. Over the years, he has earned a lot of popularity, and thus fans are eager to know Net Worth Novak Djokovic 2021.

Before we move ahead with his net worth, let us know a little more about the player.

More About Novak Djokovic

Do you know he is fluent in Serbian, German, English, French, and Italian?

He is acclaimed among top tennis players Worldwide

He has won over $100 million as tournament prizes since 2003

Do you know Novak won Australian Open six times?

He also won Wimbledon three times, French open once, and the US Open twice.

In 2008, he also won the Olympic games and bronze medal.

Apart from tennis, he also owns his business empire, including threads of coffee shops called the Novak Café.

Net Worth Novak Djokovic 2021

Novak Djokovic is not just an acclaimed tennis player; he owns his chain of business empires. It includes coffee shops known as the Novak Café. In addition, his other businesses include real estate, commodities trading, etc. He is known for his happy personality. He has come a long way in his career and tennis game-winning fans everywhere around the world.

He welcomed his first child in the year 2014. Besides, he also won numerous awards for his exceptional performance in tennis. The Net Worth Novak Djokovic 2021is $180 million.

Final Conclusion

Novak Djokovic is currently ranked No two as of 2016. He won the Davis Cup in 2010 and Tour Finals in 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2015. From being a tennis fan since childhood till now playing for the Olympics, he has grown splendidly over the years. His happy demeanor and passion for sports has made him counted among the most famous tennis players in the world.

We hope this article answers your question about Net Worth Novak Djokovic 2021.Read more about him here.

Have you watched Novak Djokovic's game? Do share your views and feedback with us in the comments box below.

