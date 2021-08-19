Marifil Mines : Net Worth Robert Redford 2021 Get Complete Insight

Net Worth Robert Redford 2021 {Aug} Get Complete Insight » We mainly focus on the biography and net worth of a celebrity in this article. You can read this article to know in depth.

Are you interested in learning about a rich person's biography and net worth? Then you can read a biography of Robert Redford, America's multi-talented personality.

Robert Redford has the nationality of the United States, the popular actor, producer, conservationist, political militant, and independent cinema patron.

His biography also teaches us that we can achieve anything we set our minds only with hard work and dedication. So, let's talk about Net Worth Robert Redford 2021.

Who is Robert Redford

On August 18, 1936, Robert Redford was born. He weighs 77 kilograms and is 5 feet and 10 inches high. Robert Redford is the son of Martha Hart Redford and Charles Robert Redford. He married Lola Van Wagenen in the year 1958. They had four children: James Redford, Amy Redford, Scott Anthony Redford, and Shauna Redford.

He has been in the industry for over fifty years, during which time he has won dozens of awards, starred in some of the most iconic films ever made, and has moved into producing and directing his films.

Let's see his younger years before reading the Net Worth Robert Redford 2021.

Robert Redford As a Youngster

Van Nuys High School was where he received his education. After graduating from school in 1954, for a year and a half, he attended the University of Colorado Boulder, located in Boulder, Colorado. Radford won a University of Colorado Baseball Scholarship, but he did not excel as a player there. Later in life, he attended the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn and also the Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York town.

Career Journey

Redford began his acting career in New York City, where he worked in various theatre and television roles. As per, Net Worth Robert Redford 2021debuted as a cast member on Broadway in a Tall Story production in 1959 and went on to write small songs for 'The Highest Tree' and 'Sunday in New York'. In the original cast of Neil Simon's 'Barefoot in the Park' (1963), he played the husband of Elizabeth Ashley, and it was his most successful Broadway performance.

He has also directed several films and television shows, including 'The Conspirator,' 'The Horse Whisperer,' and 'The Company You Keep.' He has two Academy Awards and three Golden Globes to his name.

Net Worth Robert Redford 2021

The net value of Redford is estimated at approximately 180 million dollars by 2021. His net worth is his salary fee for acting and directing as well as other undertakings. He is both a successful producer and director. The creation of the Sundance Film Festival is a big part of his wealth.

Redford's ranch, Horse Whisper Ranch, is 16 miles north from Sundance, Utah, and spans a total of 30 acres of $4.9 million, named after its 1998 film The Horse Whisperer.

Conclusion

According to the above research, he is a legendary and fine actor who has been working in the industry for more than fifty years. Net Worth Robert Redford 2021 is around 180 million USD. For his 1980 film Ordinary People, Redford won the best director Oscar. He has been regarded as one of the multitalented actors. In 2016 he won the presidential medal of freedom for his enormous popularity. Further newscan be found here.

