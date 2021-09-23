Log in
    MFM   CA56781Y3005

MARIFIL MINES LIMITED

(MFM)
Marifil Mines : Pvuextratools Com Know The Website In Detail!

09/23/2021 | 10:12am EDT
If you play PLANT VERSUS UNDEAD, read this COMPREHENSIVE article in full to know about better RoI via forecasts provided on Pvuextratools com.

Plant vs Undead is a famous game with PVU as the official NFT token in the game. Users Worldwideare looking for a forecasting tool for PVU. You can find different kinds of landforms and plants to cultivate in a GREENHOUSE PVU game. The better placement of your GREENHOUSE will let you survive all odds of weather events.

So, let us review thePvuextratools comwebsite, as a forecasting tool for PVU NFT.

What is Pvuextratools.com?

The website is developed with a unique concept of how a weather event may affect NFT in Plant vs Undead. The website evaluates weather information and tries to give information about the safest plants based on the forecast of yesterday and today.

Currently, there are nine virtual elements in Plant vs Undead which are listed below:

  • Dark
  • Electro
  • Fire
  • Ice
  • Light
  • Metal
  • Parasite
  • Water
  • Wind
Concept of forecasting:

Each plant will get impacted positively, neutrally and negatively due to weather events forecasted by Pvuextratools com. Hence, the tool does not guarantee accurate results. Even due to a low probability event, the positive and negative effects on the plant may be high. Hence, you need to evaluate the risk involved on your own

The greenhouse tends to block the NEXT DAY effect on the plant due to a good (or) bad weather event. Before using a greenhouse, you should evaluate how much a particular plant gets negatively impacted due to a weather event that may happen in this season.

Four seasons occur in order, spring, summer, autumn, and winter in the forecast. In Pvuextratools com, the new season starts every Sunday. And excludes events of CURRENT and PREVIOUS day to ascertain the probability. The tool will recommend a greenhouse by checking if Negative Probability is LESS THAN the Risk factors and if the Negative Probability is LESS THAN the Positive probability.

Specifications:
  • Phone number - not provided
  • Email Address - not provided
  • Contact person - not provided
  • Owner Contact Details -not provided
  • Website Type - PVU NFT forecasting website
  • Address of Website - https://Pvuextratools.com
  • Content Originality -Original
  • Terms and Conditions - Not provided
Pros Pvuextratools com:
  • Based on the forecast, you can place the greenhouse on a permanent plant.
  • Your greenhouse will be protected from impact weather events for the next day only.
  • The changes that you make to the greenhouse can be at any point in time today based on the forecast.
Cons:
  • The forecast will not impact your plant until the next day.
  • As all the landform on all plants gets affected due to weather events, there is still high risk involved.
Legitimacy:
  • Website Age - 12/SEP/2021, 11 days old
  • WEBSITE EXPIRY - 12/SEP/2022
  • Website TRUST Score - 2% (TERRIBLE)
  • Linking to Social Media -not provided
  • Pvuextratools com Popularity- 161513 (Great)
  • Proximity to Suspicious Websites - 13/100
  • Threat Profile - 15/100
  • Phishing Score - 7/100
  • Malware Score - 3/100
  • Spam Score - 15/100
  • Domain Blacklist Status- not detected
Reviews:

The user reviews on the internet are negative and point out that the website is a SCAM. However, reviews on reliable sites like Facebook, Pinterest, etc. are unavailable.

Final Verdict

The Pvuextratools is not legitimate. Also, considering that the website is requesting crypto donations, it becomes suspicious as the website might have been created for acquiring a huge amount of donations. The Pvuextratools comhas a considerable threat profile which makes your information and devices exposed to cyber-attacks. The website registration is for a short period. Hence, we do not recommend this website.

Did you play Plants vs Undead? Let us know about PVU below.

Also Read : - Kopfw9233 Wixsite Com Deconstruct {Sep} Know The Facts!

Disclaimer

Marifil Mines Ltd. published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2021 14:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,66 M -0,52 M -0,52 M
Net Debt 2020 0,06 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,95x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5,05 M 3,97 M 3,99 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,8%
Chart MARIFIL MINES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Marifil Mines Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert Abenante President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexander McAulay Chief Financial Officer
John B. Hite Independent Director
Gregory C. Burnett Independent Director
John W. Pearson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARIFIL MINES LIMITED0.00%4
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-16.90%9 477
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-14.36%9 404
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.29.02%7 741
HECLA MINING COMPANY-15.90%2 927
SINO-PLATINUM METALS CO.,LTD28.38%2 239