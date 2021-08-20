Marifil Mines : Scam Text Messages Australia (Aug) Beware Of This Scam!

The guide makes readers aware of the Scam Text Messages Australia and the methods to report the scam messages.

Are you receiving scam text messages with missed voicemail messages? Here is why you are getting such scam messages and what needs to be done.

A wave of scam text messages is bothering the population in Australia. The text message is to notify the recipients about a missed voicemail which they don't have. Unfortunately, it is a growing problem for Australians as they are consistently receiving scam text messages.

Australian government's Scamwatch is warning the residents about the Scam Text Messages Australiaand urging them to delete it immediately without clicking on any suspicious links.

What is the Scam Text Messages All About?

Flubot Scam or text message scam is the new scam targeting the population in Australia. Many people are falling prey to these scam text messages. The scam messages are targeting mobile users.

The fraudsters send scam SMS messages to mobile users from unknown random numbers to notify the recipients about a messed voicemail or call. The Scam Text Messages Australiaread something along with lines, 'Voicemail: You have one missed voicemail, click here to check it.'

The text message includes a suspicious link, and if you click the link, the scammer will install malicious apps on your phone or steal your confidential data. The application will appear with the icon 'voicemail' with a blue cassette in a yellow envelope.

Darren Pauli, the cybersecurity expert, is warning all recipients to avoid such scam messages as it is a new attempt by scammers to steal users' confidential data.

Scamwatch Advices - How to Avoid the Scam Text Messages Australia?

The Australian Competition and Consumer Competition's Scamwatch warns people to ignore those messages and delete them immediately after receiving them. The ACCC spokesperson said that the scam text is becoming an alarming situation for people, and over 300 times, the scam has been reported in the last seven days. Here are some tips you must do if you receive scam text messages.

Register your phone number with the Do Not Disturb service.

Never click on the link provided in the message and delete the message immediately.

Never make calls at the number that sent you the Scam Text Messages Australia .

Scam Text Messages Australia If you have already clicked on the link and you suspect being a victim of the scam, then make a report at https://reportapp.cyber.gov.au/#/ . You may also report the case to Scamwatch at their official website.

Victims who lost their personal data to scammers are requested to contact the IDCARE service by calling their number 1800-595-160.

If you somehow installed the malicious application, contact your bank immediately to ensure that the account is safe and no suspicious activity is observed.

The Final Thoughts

Australian Competition and Consumer Competition or ACCC's Scamwatchis regularly warning about the new text message scam. They urge people to delete the Scam Text Messages Australiaimmediately and never share any info to the scammer by clicking on the suspicious links.

So, if you are getting such scam messages, report them immediately and delete the message to avoid fall victim to the scammers.

What are your preventive measures for scam text messages? Would you mind sharing them in the comment section? Moreover, you can learn here the ways on how to stay protected from online scams.