Marifil Mines : Where Did The Twin Towers Fall Know More!

The article discussed a terrorist attack in America on 11th September 2001. If you are interested, read the article Where Did the Twin Towers Fall?

Do you remember 9/11? What happened to the twin towers? How did the twin tower collapse? What do you know about the 11th September attacks? If you are curious about any of these things, please read the whole article.

The World Trade Center was destroyed after the terrorist attacks on September 11th, 2001. Both the towers were attacked within 2 hours. The news shook the world and United States, United Kingdom. On its 20th anniversary, people are curious that Where Did the Twin Towers Fall?

Attacks on 9/11

It was a series of 4 attacks that shook the world. On Tuesday, September 11th, 2001, a terrorist group named 'Al-Qaeda' was suspected of attacking America. The attacks took place in the morning. They hijacked four commercial airplanes. There were a total of 19 terrorists in a group of 5 each, and one was a group of 4 terrorists. In every group, there was an expert pilot, and they took control of airplanes. They aimed at four of America's prominent buildings.

In conclusion, they aimed to damage or destroy the targeted buildings heavily. If you are wondering, Where Did the Twin Towers Fall? Read the article.

They crashed the airplanes into the north and south buildings of the World Trade Centre within 17 minutes. Then a military headquarters in Westside of pentagon successfully. Their last target was either the White House or U.S Capital was failed. The plane crashed in fields near Pennsylvania. Over 2000 people were killed in these attacks.

Collapse of The Twin Towers

The North Tower of the building was hit by the airplane at 8:46 a.m. resulting in collapsed at around 10:28 a.m. Shortly after, The South Tower of World Trade center was hit at 9:03 a.m. and it toppled at 9:59 a.m.

Where Did the Twin Towers Fall?

Over 2500 people were killed in the collapse. The debris fell in the area wrecking havocs upon buildings surrounded the World Trade Center. It caused hefty damage and casualties to the neighboring buildings. 110 story towers shackled within an hour or so. One can only imagine the amount of destruction that occurred on 11th September 2001. Investigations were initiated shortly after the attack. They indicated that the construction was not substandard. The severeness of that attack was unparalleled. The design and structure of the twin tower cannot be blamed.

We came up with facts and information to support the answer, Where Did the Twin Towers Fall?

Investigation reports were released in 2005. One of the reasons the whole building collapsed is when the crash caused the upper portion of the building to move downwards, nothing could have stopped the building from collapse.

Conclusion

On the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attack, people still struggle to accept what happened twenty years ago. The attack had to do something with the American Military invading Afghanistan and controlling over Taliban and their terrorist allies. If you wish to learn more about the 9/11 attacks, click on the link given

Do you like the article Where Did the Twin Towers Fall? Please tell us in the comments below.

Also Read : - Crypto.com Error 403 (Sep 2021) Know The Solutions Here!