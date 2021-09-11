Marifil Mines : Why Did Ben And Jennifer Break Up Read Here!

Do you want to know the real reasons behind Why Did Ben and Jennifer Break Up? Check this post and unlock the mystery.

What was the reason for their breakup?

As per ABC, they parted ways in January 2004 after being in 18 months of the relationship. As per rumours, many reasons were raised at that time, but still, there is a mystery. Since the couple has not revealed the truth yet with media. And after seeing their current pictures together in media, especially they were on vacation after a long time, they reopened the past dairies of their breakup.

As per people magazine, Jennifer released her statement in media on trending headlines- Why Did Ben and Jennifer Break Up that 'we have parted our ways for some challenging reasons, so we request all to respect our privacy.' Also, Ben's said I would not reveal anything about my personal life. We don't want that everybody talks about our private life. People are looking for reasons, so I only have to say that its our private life so respects our privacy.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez talked little about their relationship in 2008

Ben was the first person who spoke about his breakup with Jennifer on National Television on the live show, where he asked Why Did Ben and Jennifer Break Up? He said we were two different personalities, and we made the mistake of fell in love with each other, maybe we were motivated or easy to get to.

In 2016 Jennifer also talked about her relationship with Ben. She said it was genuine love, and it just happened. We started dating, and we didn't want to make our relationship public. It was terrific, but it couldn't work.

So, while reading their interviews, you can easily estimate it was genuine love, but they both don't want to tell the truth about their relationship. And we respect that.

Why Did Ben and Jennifer Break Up news is trending after so many years ?

In 2003, the news was taking huge limelight that the hottest couple of Hollywood 'Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez' was getting married. Everything was planned, and the date was fixed, but they both came with news suddenly- they cancelled their wedding. They mentioned the excessive attention of media on our wedding is the reason we have postponed our marriage date, as per ABC.

The Bottom Line

Undoubtedly, Ben and Jennifer were the hottest couples in Hollywood. Still, people want to know Why Did Ben and Jennifer Break Up. Unfortunately, it is still a mystery. But their breakup news has broken millions of hearts who were expecting to see this couple together for a long time.

