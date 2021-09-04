Marifil Mines : Winaweekender Com AU Competition Ready To Win!

This article gives you all the information about Win A Weekender Competition held by Winaweekender Com AU Competition.

Nowadays, the concept of motor homes is picking up in Australia. The motor homes give the travelers comfort of their home. With many travelers owning an RV, did you ever thought of purchasing a motor home? How about luckily winning a motor home in a competition?

Win A Weekender Competition gives you a chance of winning a Caravan. So, let us check all the details of theWinaweekender Com AU Competitionbelow.

About Win a weekender Competition:

Winaweekender.Com.AU is a website promoting caravanning and camping in Australia. Winaweekender.com.au has started the 'Win A Weekender' Competition by hosting a lucky draw where the participants can win grand prizes of:

Windsor Daintree motorhome worth $126,990 RRP. drive. Windsor Genesis Caravan is worth $64,490 RRP. Fifteen Dometic outdoor prizes worth $2,394.80 RRP. Dometic OUTDOOR deals with items and accessories that are extensively used during camping. Fifteen rental vouchers of Apollo RV Holidays worth $1,500 RRP. Apollo RV Holidays provides RVs on hire for camping and long trips. Winaweekender Com AU Competition also includes seventy-five G'Day vouchers worth $500 RRP. G'Day PARKS is a community of independent parks and caravans where you can spend your holidays.

Duration of the competition:

The competition had started on 29th August at 12:00 AM and ends on Sunday 12th September 2021 at 11:59 PM Australian Eastern Standard Time.

How to participate in the competition?

Daily newspapers will include Code words till 12th September.

You need to purchase the newspaper and recognize the code word.

It would help if you stored the newspaper for the future, do not discard the newspaper.

Access the Winaweekender Com AU Competition website and enter your details and the daily code.

You can enter the code on a day-to-day basis respectively till 12th September. Overall you can make fifteen code entries on the website per person.

List of newspapers to find the code:

The Daily Telegraph, The Sunday Telegraph, Herald Sun, Herald Sun Sunday The Courier Mail The Sunday Mail, The Advertiser, Sunday Mail, Townsville Bulletin, Cairns Post, Gold Coast Bulletin Geelong Advertiser, The Chronicle, NT News, Sunday Territorian, MERCURY, Sunday TASMANIAN

Date of Draw of Winaweekender Com AU Competition:

The draw will be held on 15th September at 9:00 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time

The venue of the draw is Engage Interactive at 24 Washpool Crescent Woongarrah in New South Wales.

The lucky draw will be taken from a pool of eligible entries

Winners will be contacted on their contact details entered on the website.

Winners will be given further details of claiming their prizes.

Conclusion:

This competition is only for residents of Australia. It is a good idea to try your luck by participating in the competition. It will take only a few minutes to search the code in the newspaper and enter it in Winaweekender Com AU Competition. Otherwise, there is nothing to lose! You can imagine the advantages yourself if you win the competition.

Did you participate in Win A Weekender Competition ? Let us know your views about this competition.

