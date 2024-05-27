VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marimaca Copper Corp. (TSX: MARI) (“Marimaca” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that all its incumbent directors were re-elected at its annual general meeting of shareholders, held virtually via webcast on Thursday May 23rd, 2024 (the “Meeting”). Below are the detailed results of the votes cast by ballot (including votes cast by proxy) at the Meeting on the election of the Company’s directors.

 VOTES FORVOTES WITHHELDPERCENTAGE OF VOTES FOR
Hayden Locke48,326,0062,54499.99%
Alan J. Stephens48,042,155286,39599.41%
Colin Kinley47,951,413377,13799.22%
Michael Haworth48,327,2001,350100.00%
Clive Newall48,214,818113,73299.76%
Tim Petterson48,237,20091,35099.81%
Giancarlo Bruno48,327,3061,244100.00%


Shareholders also passed resolutions re-appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company (100.00% of votes cast in favour).

Please see the Company’s report of voting results filed under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com for the detailed results of all votes received on the matters presented to shareholders at the Meeting.

