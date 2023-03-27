Marimaca Copper : 2022 Annual Information Form

Annual Information Form

March 24, 2023

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. PRELIMINARY NOTES ...................................................................................................... 4 Reference Notes ................................................................................................................. 4 Forward Looking Statements .............................................................................................. 4

2. CORPORATE STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY .............................................................. 7 Name, Address and Incorporation ...................................................................................... 7 Intercorporate Relationships ............................................................................................... 7

3. DEVELOPMENT AND DESCRIPTION OF THE BUSINESS ............................................... 8 Three Year History .............................................................................................................. 8 Employees ......................................................................................................................... 11 Emerging Market Disclosure .............................................................................................. 11 Risk Factors ....................................................................................................................... 13

4. MINERAL PROPERTIES ................................................................................................... 19 Property Description and Ownership .................................................................................. 20 History ............................................................................................................................... 23 Geology, Mineralization and Deposit Types ....................................................................... 24 Exploration Status .............................................................................................................. 25 Drilling, Sample Preparation, Analyses, QA/QC, Security and Specific Gravity .................. 31 Mineral Processing and Metallurgical Testing .................................................................... 32 Mineral Resources Estimate .............................................................................................. 35 Conclusions and Recommendations .................................................................................. 41

5. DIVIDENDS ....................................................................................................................... 42

6. DESCRIPTION OF CAPITAL STRUCTURE ...................................................................... 42

7. MARKET FOR SECURITIES ............................................................................................. 42 Trading Price and Volume ................................................................................................. 42 Prior Sales ......................................................................................................................... 43

8. DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS .......................................................................................... 43 Name, Occupation and Security Holdings .......................................................................... 43 Corporate Cease Trade Orders or Bankruptcies ................................................................ 45 Individual Bankruptcies ...................................................................................................... 46 Conflicts of Interest ............................................................................................................ 46

9. LEGAL PROCEEDINGS AND REGULATORY ACTIONS .................................................. 46 Legal Proceedings ............................................................................................................. 46 Regulatory Actions ............................................................................................................. 46

10. INTEREST OF MANAGEMENT AND OTHERS IN MATERIAL TRANSACTIONS ............. 46

ii

11. TRANSFER AGENTS AND REGISTRARS ........................................................................ 47

12. MATERIAL CONTRACTS .................................................................................................. 47

13. INTERESTS OF EXPERTS ............................................................................................... 47 Names and Interests of Experts ......................................................................................... 47

14. INFORMATION ON AUDIT COMMITTEE .......................................................................... 47 Audit Committee Charter ................................................................................................... 47 Composition of the Audit Committee and Independence .................................................... 48 Relevant Education and Experience .................................................................................. 48 Pre-Approval Policies and Procedures ............................................................................... 49 Audit Fees ......................................................................................................................... 49

15. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ............................................................................................ 49

iii

TECHNICAL GLOSSARY

The terms and abbreviations set forth below have the following meanings in this AIF, or in documents incorporated by reference in this AIF.

"cm" means one centimetre;

"Cu" means copper;

"CuCN" means copper(I) cyanide;

"CuS" means acid solubasle copper;

"CuT" means total copper content;

"deposit" means a mineralized body which has been physically delineated by sufficient drilling, trenching, and/or underground work, and found to contain a sufficient average grade of metal or metals to warrant further exploration and/or development expenditures; such a deposit does not qualify as a commercially mineable ore body or as containing mineral reserves, until final legal, technical and economic factors have been resolved;

"DIA" means Declaración de Impacto Ambiental or "Environmental Impact Statement";

"feasibility study" means a comprehensive technical and economic study of the selected development option for a mineral project that includes appropriately detailed assessments of applicable modifying factors together with any other relevant operational factors and detailed financial analysis that are necessary to demonstrate, at the time of reporting, that extraction is reasonably justified (economically mineable);

"ha" means a hectare (an area contained by a square of 100 metres);

"indicated mineral resource" means that part of a mineral resource for which quantity, grade or quality, densities, shape and physical characteristics are estimated with a level of confidence sufficient to allow the appropriate application of modifying factors in sufficient detail to support mine planning and evaluation of the economic viability of the deposit. The geological evidence is based on adequately detailed and reliable exploration, sampling and testing and is sufficient to assume geological and grade or quality continuity between points of observation;

"inferred mineral resource" means that part of a mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. The geological evidence is evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological and grade or quality continuity; "kg/t" means grams per tonne;

"km" means one kilometre; "lb" means one pound;

"LOM" means life of mine;

"measured mineral resource" means that part of a mineral resource for which quantity, grade or quality, densities, shape, physical characteristics are estimated with sufficient confidence to allow the appropriate application of modifying factors, to support detailed mine planning and final evaluation of the economic viability of the deposit. Geological evidence is derived from detailed and reliable exploration, sampling and testing and is sufficient to confirm geological and grade or quality continuity between points of observation;

"m" means one metre;

"mm" means one millimetre;

"mineral deposit" means an identified in-situ mineral occurrence from which valuable or useful minerals may be recovered;

"mineralization" means the concentration of metals and their chemical compounds within a body of rock;

"Mineral Reserve" or "mineral reserve" means the economically mineable part of a measured and/or indicated mineral resource demonstrated by at least a preliminary feasibility study. This study must include adequate information on mining, processing, metallurgical, economics and other relevant factors that demonstrate that, at the time of reporting, extraction can reasonably be justified. A mineral reserve includes diluting materials and allowances for losses that may occur when the material is mined or extracted.

"Mineral Resource" or "mineral resource" means a concentration or occurrence of solid material of economic interest in or on the earth's crust in such form and quantity and of such grade or quality that there are reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction. The location, quantity, grade, geological characteristics and continuity of a mineral resource are known, estimated or interpreted from specific geological evidence and knowledge, including sampling;

"modifying factors" are considerations used to convert mineral resources to mineral reserves, including but not restricted to, mining, processing, metallurgical, infrastructure, economic, marketing, legal, environmental, social and governmental factors;

"Mt" means millions of tonnes;

"Mt/y" means million of tonnes per year;

"MW" means one megawatt;

"National Instrument 43-101" or "NI 43-101" means National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects;

"ore" means a metal or mineral or a combination of these of sufficient value as to quality and quantity to enable it to be mined at a profit;

"ounces" or "oz" means one troy ounce;

"QA/QC" means quality assurance and quality control;

"Qualified Person" means a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101;