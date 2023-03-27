Marimaca Copper : 2022 Annual Management's Discussion and Analysis

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of the financial position and results of operations of Marimaca Copper Corp. ("Marimaca Copper" or the "Company") has been prepared based on information available to the Company as at March 24, 2023, and should be read in conjunction with Marimaca Copper's audited financial statements and related notes thereto as at and for the years ended December 2022 and 2021 (the "Financial Statements"). The Financial Statements and MD&A are presented in U.S. dollars and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards

Board ("IFRS"). References to $ means U.S. dollars and C$ are to Canadian dollars.

Readers are cautioned that the MD&A contains forward-looking statements and that actual events may vary from management's expectations.

Additional information related to Marimaca Copper, including our Annual Information Form ("AIF"), is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR atwww.sedar.comand the Company's website at www.marimaca.com.

Overview

Marimaca Copper is a Canadian publicly-listed exploration and development company focused on exploring for and developing new copper deposits in Chile. The Company's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the symbol "MARI".

The Company's principal asset is the Marimaca Project, a copper deposit located in the Antofagasta Region of northern

Chile. The Company released an updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Marimaca Project in October 2022. The Company's current technical report (the "2022 MRE") for the Marimaca Project is dated November 28th, 2022 and is the technical report most recently filed on SEDAR atwww.sedar.comunder the Company's profile.

The Company continues to focus on the development of the Marimaca Project while concurrently exploring its extensive land holding for additional copper mineralization. This larger area is referred to as the Marimaca District.

Highlights

The following are some highlights for 2022:

• Company secures future water supply for the Marimaca Project under a water option agreement;

• Completed an updated Mineral Resource Estimate on the Marimaca Project;

• Intersection of primary sulphide mineralization within Marimaca pit;

• Sale of a 1% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") for $15.5 million;

• Disposal of Minera Rayrock Limitada ("Rayrock"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, for up to $17.0 million in structured instalments and contingent payments;

• Completed a total of 41,572 metres ("m") in 165 holes on the Marimaca Oxide Deposit ("MOD") and the extension beneath the MOD ("MAMIX"), in a combination of reverse circulation and diamond drilling;

• Identification of several new exploration targets across the broader Marimaca district, including, Mercedes East, Mititus and Santos;

• Completed the Phase V metallurgical test work which confirmed the understanding of the MOD's metallurgical performance;

• Adoption of Sustainability Commitments and Stakeholder Engagement Standards for the Company;

• Commenced technical baseline studies to support the permitting application, which includes chemical and physical stability studies and hydrology/hydrogeology studies;

• On December 22, 2022, the Corporation began trading on the OTCQX® Best Market in the United States under the symbol "MARIF", upgrading from the Pink® market; and

• Establishment of the Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") and a standalone Nominations and Governance committees.

Corporate

Water Option Agreement

On November 7, 2022, the Company announced that it had entered into a water option agreement to secure the future water supply required for the Marimaca Project. Under the terms of the agreement, seawater would be supplied following its use in cooling systems at an electricity plant in Mejillones, located 25km from the Marimaca

Project and operated by one of Chile's largest energy suppliers. The option has a term of 5 years, with the ability to extend for 2 years, has an annual cost of $0.2 million and will allow the Company to advance final project permitting and technical studies, including water pipeline studies that are already underway.

The exercise of the option will trigger the execution of a water supply agreement priced on a take-or-pay basis for the project's life of mine, the principal terms of which have been negotiated and agreed in the option documentation. The agreed pricing arrangement is at a lower cost than originally projected in the 2020 Preliminary Economic

Assessment ("PEA") (available on www.sedar.com). As disclosed in the PEA, and consistent with Marimaca's 5 phases of metallurgical test work, the Marimaca Project is designed to use seawater-based process solutions in place of fresh water.

As a result of the completion of the 2022 MRE, the PEA technical report titled "Preliminary Economic Assessment,

Marimaca Project, Antofagasta, II Region, Chile" (effective date: August 4, 2020), filed by the Company in September 2020 (the "2020 PEA") no longer reflects the current economic potential of the project, should be seen as historical in nature and should not be relied upon.

2022 Mineral Resource Estimate

On October 13, 2022, the Company released an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (the "2022 MRE") for the MOD located in Antofagasta region, Chile. The 2022 MRE demonstrates significant resource growth over the 2019 MRE and marks an important step-change in the scale of the Marimaca Project, supporting a higher production rate than previously suggested.

The 2022 MRE reflected a 98% increase in Measured and Indicated Resource ("M&I") tonnes to 140 million tonnes ("Mt") at 0.48% CuT for 665.5 thousand tonnes ("kt") of contained copper and a 92% increase in Inferred Resource tonnes to 83Mt at 0.39% CuT for 322.9kt of contained copper over the Company's previous 2019 MRE.

The 2022 MRE incorporates 19,580m of approximately 42,000m of drilling (reverse circulation and diamond) completed in 2022 for a total of over 110,000m of drilling completed since 2016. The balance of the 2022 infill drilling program, totalling approximately 22,000m, will be included in a subsequent MRE planned for Q2 2023.

The 2022 MRE was prepared in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition Standards and National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). (See Marimaca section below).

Osisko Gold Royalties Transaction

On September 8, 2022, the Company announced a $15.5 million investment from Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. ("Osisko")

in exchange for a 1% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") on certain claims covering the Marimaca Project and some claims immediately adjacent to it (the "Osisko Transaction").

Marimaca, together with certain of its wholly-owned Chilean subsidiaries, and Osisko entered into an Investment Agreement and a Royalty Agreement whereby Marimaca granted an unsecured 1.0% NSR to Osisko on concessions that currently host the Marimaca Oxide Deposit as well as certain rights including a right of first refusal with respect to any royalty, stream, or similar interest in connection with project financing of the Marimaca Project for cash consideration of $15.5 million in aggregate. Under the Investment Agreement, Marimaca has agreed to exercise certain buyback rights in respect of royalties granted under the 1-23 Purchase Agreement and La Atomica option agreement prior to commercial production which total $6.0 million in aggregate.

Disposal of Rayrock

On March 4, 2022, the Company announced it had entered into a binding agreement to sell certain non-core assets, including Rayrock, which owns the Ivan SX-EW Processing Plant, associated mining claims and the associated reclamation liability, to 5Q SpA, a privately-held specialist mineral processing company based in Santiago, Chile, for total cash consideration of up to $10.9 million, plus up to $6.0 million in contingent payments. Details of the transaction are outlined below.

Transaction Details

Total Consideration

• Up to $11.0 million in total consideration to Marimaca o $150,000 upon signing (received) o $350,000 upon approval of the Ivan Rayrock technical permits (received) o $1.8 million - $2.1 million in March 2023, determined by LME copper price o $2.7 million - $3.1 million in December 2023, determined by LME copper price o $4.1 million - $5.2 million in September 2024, determined by LME copper price

• A 1.5% NSR on future production from the Ivan underground ore body

Contingent Payments

• Up to $6.0 million in contingent payments based on potential future stockpile acquisitions to be processed through the Ivan Plant, based on the amount of contained copper in the stockpiles acquired o $1.0m for stockpiles containing 5,000t - 10,000t total copper o $2.0m for stockpiles containing 10,000t - 20,000t total copper o $4.0m for stockpiles containing 20,000t - 30,000t total copper o $6.0m for stockpiles containing >30,000t total copper



(a) Operations to March 21, 2022

The disposition was completed on March 21, 2022, on which date control of Rayrock passed to 5Q. As a result of the loss of control of Rayrock, the Company determined that Rayrock met the criteria as a discontinued operation under IFRS 5, Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations.

For the period from January 1, 2022 to March 21, 2022 and for the year ended December 31, 2021, the net income (loss) from Rayrock is reported as income (loss) from discontinued operations. From March 21, 2022 onwards, the results from Rayrock are not reported in the financial statements of Marimaca Copper.

As at the date of this MD&A, the Company has received $0.5 million in cash payments under the terms of the transaction.