Marimaca Copper : First Quarter Report FS

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where indicated)
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these unaudited condensed interim financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
Marimaca Copper Corp.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
As at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where indicated)
As at
As at
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash (Note 3)
$
14,578
$
26,786
Amounts receivable and prepaid expenses
1,097
450
Assets classified as held for sale
-
11,361
Non-current assets
15,675
38,597
8,774
Amounts receivable (Note 4)
-
Property, plant and equipment
29
41
Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 5)
59,966
54,159
Total assets
$
84,444
$
92,797
Liabilities
Current liabilities
$
1,514
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 6)
$
1,408
Current portion of acquisition debt (Note 7)
-
2,998
Liabilities classified as held for sale
5,080
Total liabilities
1,514
9,486
Shareholders' equity (Note 8)
Common shares
192,405
192,024
Contributed surplus
28,694
27,391
Accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI")
1,082
936
Deficit
(139,251)
(137,040)
Total equity
82,930
83,311
Total liabilities and equity
$
84,444
$
92,797
Nature of Operations and Liquidity Risk (Note 1)
Commitments (Note 12)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated
financial statements.
Marimaca Copper Corp.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where indicated)
For the three months ended March 31,
2022
2021
Expenses
$
2,867
$
1,300
Exploration expenditures (Note 9)
Depreciation and amortization
12
3
Legal and filing fees
66
59
Other corporate costs
179
197
Salaries and management fees
400
253
Share-based compensation (Note 8(b))
1,684
997
Operating loss
(5,208)
(2,809)
Finance income (expense)
16
(116)
Foreign exchange gain
164
4
Gain on sale of Rayrock (Note 4)
2,990
-
Loss from continuing operations
$
(2,038)
$
(2,921)
Discontinued operations
(173)
Loss from discontinued operations (Note 4)
(471)
Net loss
$
(2,211)
$
(3,392)
Other comprehensive income
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net
income:
146
Foreign currency translation adjustment
257
Comprehensive Loss
$
(2,065)
$
(3,135)
Loss per share from continuing operations
Basic and dilulted loss per share
$
(0.02)
$
(0.04)
Loss per share from discontinued operations
Basic and diluted loss per share
$
(0.00)
$
0.00
Loss per share
Basic and diluted loss per share
$
(0.02)
$
(0.04)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding (000's)
88,076
Basic
77,876
Diluted
89,517
79,086
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated
financial statements.
Marimaca Copper Corp.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity
For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where indicated)
Number
of shares
Contributed
#000's
Amount
Surplus
AOCI
Deficit
Total
Balance - January 1, 2021
73,641
$
161,891
$
12,818
$
719
$
(118,234)
$
57,194
Private placement
13,764
28,365
7,079
-
-
35,444
Warrant exercises
129
495
(75)
-
-
420
Options exercised
203
155
(93)
-
-
62
Share-based compensation
-
-
997
-
-
997
Net loss
-
-
-
-
(3,392)
(3,392)
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
257
-
257
Balance - March 31, 2021
87,737
$
190,906
$
20,726
$
976
$
(121,626)
$
90,982
Balance - January 1, 2022
88,028
$
192,024
$
27,391
$
936
$
(137,040)
$
83,311
Options exercised
90
381
(381)
-
-
-
Share-based compensation
-
-
1,684
-
-
1,684
Net loss
-
-
-
-
(2,211)
(2,211)
Other comprehensive income
-
-
146
-
146
Balance - March 31, 2022
88,118
$
192,405
$
28,694
$
1,082
$
(139,251)
$
82,930
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated
financial statements.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.