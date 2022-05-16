Log in
    MARI   CA56783M1068

MARIMACA COPPER CORP.

(MARI)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/16 03:45:31 pm EDT
3.490 CAD   +1.16%
05/13Marimaca Copper Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/10MARIMACA COPPER : Infill Drilling Continues to Encounter Higher Grades and Extend Mineralized Envelope at the MOD
PU
05/10Marimaca Infill Drilling Continues to Encounter Higher Grades and Extend Mineralized Envelope at the MOD
GL
Marimaca Copper : First Quarter Report FS

05/16/2022 | 04:11pm EDT
Marimaca Copper Corp.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where indicated)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these unaudited condensed interim financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

Marimaca Copper Corp.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where indicated)

As at

As at

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash (Note 3)

$

14,578

$

26,786

Amounts receivable and prepaid expenses

1,097

450

Assets classified as held for sale

-

11,361

Non-current assets

15,675

38,597

8,774

Amounts receivable (Note 4)

-

Property, plant and equipment

29

41

Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 5)

59,966

54,159

Total assets

$

84,444

$

92,797

Liabilities

Current liabilities

$

1,514

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 6)

$

1,408

Current portion of acquisition debt (Note 7)

-

2,998

Liabilities classified as held for sale

5,080

Total liabilities

1,514

9,486

Shareholders' equity (Note 8)

Common shares

192,405

192,024

Contributed surplus

28,694

27,391

Accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI")

1,082

936

Deficit

(139,251)

(137,040)

Total equity

82,930

83,311

Total liabilities and equity

$

84,444

$

92,797

Nature of Operations and Liquidity Risk (Note 1)

Commitments (Note 12)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated

financial statements.

Marimaca Copper Corp.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where indicated)

For the three months ended March 31,

2022

2021

Expenses

$

2,867

$

1,300

Exploration expenditures (Note 9)

Depreciation and amortization

12

3

Legal and filing fees

66

59

Other corporate costs

179

197

Salaries and management fees

400

253

Share-based compensation (Note 8(b))

1,684

997

Operating loss

(5,208)

(2,809)

Finance income (expense)

16

(116)

Foreign exchange gain

164

4

Gain on sale of Rayrock (Note 4)

2,990

-

Loss from continuing operations

$

(2,038)

$

(2,921)

Discontinued operations

(173)

Loss from discontinued operations (Note 4)

(471)

Net loss

$

(2,211)

$

(3,392)

Other comprehensive income

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net

income:

146

Foreign currency translation adjustment

257

Comprehensive Loss

$

(2,065)

$

(3,135)

Loss per share from continuing operations

Basic and dilulted loss per share

$

(0.02)

$

(0.04)

Loss per share from discontinued operations

Basic and diluted loss per share

$

(0.00)

$

0.00

Loss per share

Basic and diluted loss per share

$

(0.02)

$

(0.04)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding (000's)

88,076

Basic

77,876

Diluted

89,517

79,086

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated

financial statements.

Marimaca Copper Corp.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity

For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where indicated)

Number

of shares

Contributed

#000's

Amount

Surplus

AOCI

Deficit

Total

Balance - January 1, 2021

73,641

$

161,891

$

12,818

$

719

$

(118,234)

$

57,194

Private placement

13,764

28,365

7,079

-

-

35,444

Warrant exercises

129

495

(75)

-

-

420

Options exercised

203

155

(93)

-

-

62

Share-based compensation

-

-

997

-

-

997

Net loss

-

-

-

-

(3,392)

(3,392)

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

257

-

257

Balance - March 31, 2021

87,737

$

190,906

$

20,726

$

976

$

(121,626)

$

90,982

Balance - January 1, 2022

88,028

$

192,024

$

27,391

$

936

$

(137,040)

$

83,311

Options exercised

90

381

(381)

-

-

-

Share-based compensation

-

-

1,684

-

-

1,684

Net loss

-

-

-

-

(2,211)

(2,211)

Other comprehensive income

-

-

146

-

146

Balance - March 31, 2022

88,118

$

192,405

$

28,694

$

1,082

$

(139,251)

$

82,930

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated

financial statements.

Disclaimer

Marimaca Copper Corp. published this content on 16 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2022 20:10:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
