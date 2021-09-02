Log in
Cannabis Industry Investor Conference: Company Executives Present September 8th & 9th

09/02/2021 | 08:36am EDT
NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences in partnership with KCSA Strategic Communications today announced the agenda for the upcoming Cannabis Industry Virtual lnvestor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors and analysts are invited to attend. The two-day program begins at 11:30 AM ET on Wednesday, September 8th.  

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/2WFxX0e

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There are no fees to log-in, attend the live presentations or ask questions.

Phil Carlson, Managing Director of KCSA Strategic Communications said, "Our 15th virtual conference with the OTC Markets has generated significant interest from both investors and cannabis companies to where we again have extended the conference to two days. We look forward to having some of the prominent global players in the cannabis industry present their story to the investment community."

September 8th Agenda:

Eastern
Time (ET)

Presenting Company

Ticker(s)

11:30 AM

Innocan Pharma Corp.

(OTCQX: INNPF| CSE: INNO)

12:00 PM

MariMed Inc.

(OTCQX: MRMD)

12:30 PM

The Valens Company Inc.

(OTCQX: VLNCF | TSX: VLNS)

1:00 PM

Nova Cannabis Inc.

(OTCQB: NVACF | TSX-V: NOVC)

1:30 PM

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

(Nasdaq: INM)

2:00 PM

Vibe Growth Corp.

(Pink: VIBEF | CSE: VIBE)

2:30 PM

1933 Industries Inc.

OTCQB: TGIFF | CSE: TGIF

September 9th Agenda:

Eastern
Time (ET)

Presenting Company

Ticker(s)

10:00 AM

IM Cannabis Corp.

(NASDAQ: IMCC | CSE: IMCC)

10:30 AM

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

(OTCQX: NLCP)

11:00 AM

Aleafia Health Inc.

(OTCQX: ALEAF | TSX: AH)

11:30 AM

InterCure Ltd.

(NASDAQ: INCR | TSX: INCR.U)

12:00 PM

Verano Holdings Corp.

(OTCQX: VRNOF | CSE: VRNO)

12:30 PM

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp.

(OTCQX: FFLWF | TSX: FAF)

1:00 PM

SLANG Worldwide Inc.

(OTCQB: SLGWF | CSE: SLNG)

1:30 PM

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.

(NASDAQ: CLVR, CLVRW)

2:00 PM

Australis Capital Inc.

(OTCQB: AUSAF | CSE: AUSA)

2:30 PM

Lowell Farms Inc.

(OTCQX: LOWLF | CSE: LOWL)

3:00 PM

Flower One Holdings Inc.

(OTCQX: FLOOF | CSE: FONE)

3:30 PM

Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp.

(OTCQB: SBUDF | TSX-V: SUGR)

4:00 PM

Greenrose Acquisition Corp.

(OTCQX: GNRS, GNRSU, GNRSW)

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access.  Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cannabis-industry-investor-conference-company-executives-present-september-8th--9th-301368008.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com


© PRNewswire 2021
