MariMed Inc.

MARIMED INC.

(MRMD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
MariMed Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call for Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 10:00 am ET

11/04/2020 | 08:30am EST

NORWOOD, Mass., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed Inc. (MRMD:OTCQX) (the “Company” or “MariMed”), a leading multi-state cannabis and hemp operator focused on health and wellness, today announced that it plans to release financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020 after market close on Monday, November 9, 2020.

The Company will conduct a conference call and webcast to discuss these results as well as recent corporate developments on Tuesday, November 10 at 10:00 am ET. To access the call, please dial (800) 430-8332 (U.S.) or (323) 289-6581 (International) and provide conference ID 6710666. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed through the 'Investors' page of the MariMed website (www.marimedinc.com).

For those unable to attend the live call, a telephonic replay will be available until November 24, 2020. To access the replay of the call dial (844) 512-2921 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6671 (International) and provide conference ID 6710666. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the 'Investors' page of the MariMed website.

To be added to the email distribution list, please email MRMD@kcsa.com with “MRMD” in the subject.

About MariMed:
MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving the health and wellness of people through the use of cannabinoids and cannabis products. The Company develops, owns and manages seed-to-sale, state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units.

The Company is at the forefront of science and innovation through research developed by its lab technicians and medical advisors resulting in industry-leading products and brands, including "Betty's Eddies™”, “Nature’s Heritage™”, “Bourne Baking Co.", and “Kalm Fusion™”. These precision dosed products are focused on specific symptoms and conditions and are licensed and distributed across the country.

For additional information, visit marimedinc.com.

Important Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to MariMed Inc. that is based on the beliefs of MariMed Inc.'s management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events, including estimates and projections about its business based on certain assumptions of its management, including those described in this Release. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including, among other factors, changes in demand for the Company's services and products, changes in the law and its enforcement and changes in the economic environment. Additional risk factors are included in the Company's public filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as "hoped," "anticipated," "believed," "planned, "estimated," "preparing," "potential," "expected," "looks" or words of a similar nature. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. None of the content of any of the websites referred to herein (even if a link is provided for your convenience) is incorporated into this release and the Company assumes no responsibility for any of such content.

All trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Company Contact
Jon Levine, CFO
MariMed Inc.
Tel (781) 559-8713

Media Contact
Abigail Diehl
MariMed Inc.
adiehl@marimedinc.com

Investors
KCSA Strategic Communications
Scott Eckstein / Elizabeth Barker
MRMD@kcsa.com

 

© GlobeNewswire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 45,6 M - -
Net income 2019 -81,2 M - -
Net Debt 2019 42,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,59x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 42,0 M 42,0 M -
EV / Sales 2018 59,2x
EV / Sales 2019 3,97x
Nbr of Employees 89
Free-Float 67,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Robert N. Fireman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Tim Shaw Chief Operating Officer
Jon Levine CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Jonathan W. Rider Chief Information & Technology Officer
Edward J. Gildea Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARIMED INC.-76.53%42
CINTAS CORPORATION22.51%34 528
TELEPERFORMANCE23.83%18 549
UNITED RENTALS20.80%14 532
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC19.07%13 017
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-2.87%11 955
