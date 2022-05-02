Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Marimekko Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MEKKO   FI0009007660

MARIMEKKO OYJ

(MEKKO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/02 05:44:48 am EDT
12.97 EUR   -2.92%
05:00aChanges in Marimekko's management
AQ
04/26Marimekko and Mansur Gavriel announce a playful limited-edition capsule collection for summer living
GL
04/26Marimekko and Mansur Gavriel announce a playful limited-edition capsule collection for summer living
AQ
Changes in Marimekko's management

05/02/2022 | 05:01am EDT
Marimekko Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 2 May 2022 at noon

Changes in Marimekko’s management

Chief Sales Officer and member of the Marimekko Management Group Dan Trapp will resign from his role due to personal reasons in order to start up his own consultancy within sporting industry, based in Bordeaux, France. His last day at Marimekko will be 2 August 2022. The search for Dan Trapp’s successor has started.

During Dan Trapp’s time with Marimekko, the company has taken important steps in its internationalization, which positions Marimekko well to accelerate its profitable international growth in the coming years.

MARIMEKKO CORPORATION
Corporate Communications

Asta Halme
Tel. +358 9 7587 233
asta.halme@marimekko.com

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media

Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company’s product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. In 2021, the company’s net sales were EUR 152 million and brand sales of the products worldwide amounted to EUR 376 million. Globally, there are roughly 150 Marimekko stores, and online store serves customers in 35 countries. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 410 people. The company’s share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com


 


Financials
Sales 2022 167 M 176 M 176 M
Net income 2022 25,0 M 26,3 M 26,3 M
Net cash 2022 14,1 M 14,9 M 14,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,7x
Yield 2022 2,77%
Capitalization 543 M 572 M 572 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,16x
EV / Sales 2023 2,90x
Nbr of Employees 409
Free-Float 74,5%
Technical analysis trends MARIMEKKO OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 13,36 €
Average target price 15,60 €
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
EPS Revisions
