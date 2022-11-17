Advanced search
    MEKKO   FI0009007660

MARIMEKKO OYJ

(MEKKO)
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29 2022-11-17 am EST
9.110 EUR   -0.98%
Marimekko Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 17 November 2022

11/17/2022 | 12:31pm EST
Marimekko Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 17 November 2022 at 7.30 p.m.

Marimekko Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 17 November 2022

On 17 November 2022, Marimekko Corporation (LEI: 74370053IOY42B9YJ350) has acquired its own shares (ISIN FI0009007660) as follows:

Trade date 17 November 2022
Bourse trade Buy
Share MEKKO
Amount 10,000
Average price/share EUR 9.1733
Total cost EUR 91,733.00


On 14 November 2022, Marimekko announced that it will start acquiring the company’s own shares based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 12 April 2022. As per the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting, the acquired shares may be used for the company’s incentive compensation program, be transferred for other purposes or be cancelled. After the disclosed transactions, Marimekko Corporation holds 47,790 of its own shares.

Details of transactions are included as an appendix to this announcement.

On behalf of Marimekko Corporation
EVLI OYJ
Lauri Vehkaluoto

Further information:
Anna Tuominen
Tel. +358 40 5846944
anna.tuominen@marimekko.com

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media

Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company’s product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. In 2021, the company's net sales were EUR 152 million and brand sales of the products worldwide amounted to EUR 376 million. Globally, there are roughly 150 Marimekko stores, and online store serves customers in 35 countries. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 410 people. The company’s share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 168 M 175 M 175 M
Net income 2022 23,7 M 24,7 M 24,7 M
Net cash 2022 7,17 M 7,46 M 7,46 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,7x
Yield 2022 4,24%
Capitalization 374 M 389 M 389 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,18x
EV / Sales 2023 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 432
Free-Float 75,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko President & Chief Executive Officer
Elina Anckar Chief Financial Officer
Mika Risto Ihamuotila Executive Chairman
Mikko-Heikki Inkeroinen Independent Director
Carol Chen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARIMEKKO OYJ-45.69%389
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-3.91%364 164
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-8.15%45 362
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-30.23%19 935
MONCLER S.P.A.-21.87%13 988
VF CORPORATION-54.32%12 498