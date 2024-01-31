Marimekko Corporation, Press release, 31 January 2024 at 10.00 a.m. EET

Marimekko and Samsung join forces for a limited-edition collaboration

Finnish design house Marimekko and a global technology leader Samsung will launch a limited-edition collaboration combining Marimekko’s joyful lifestyle philosophy and art of printmaking with Samsung's innovative design to inspire the world. The collaboration introduces a catalog of limited-edition lifestyle accessories to Samsung Galaxy products featuring the iconic Unikko floral print, which celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. In addition, over 40 iconic Marimekko designs from designers such as Maija Isola will be available as artwork in the Samsung Art Store for The Frame TV.

“We at Marimekko have always appreciated beautiful and joyful everyday life. We are excited about our new collaboration with Samsung as it brings our bold patterns available as accessories and everyday art to also new audiences. Limited-edition brand collaborations increase Marimekko’s international brand awareness, and this way support our growth strategy, especially in international markets. In this collaboration with Samsung, we are particularly happy to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Unikko print,” says Sanna-Kaisa Niikko, Chief Marketing Officer of Marimekko.

Samsung Lifestyle Accessories: The iconic Unikko print meets everyday accessories

The Samsung x Marimekko limited-edition collaboration collection brings together an assortment of lifestyle accessories such as phone covers, Galaxy Buds cases and watch wristbands with Marimekko’s iconic Unikko print. The collection will be available from March 2024 onwards at Samsung’s e-tailers and retailers in selected markets, starting from the Nordic markets.

“Samsung is proud to collaborate with the long-standing Finnish design house Marimekko,” says Oscar Nöjd, Head of Sales Innovation, Mobile, Samsung Electronics Nordic AB. “This partnership will enable our users to enjoy fun, world-renowned Finnish design with their everyday lifestyle accessories.”

Samsung Art Store and Marimekko: Where Art Meets Innovation

From 1 February 2024, Marimekko’s timeless prints will also be featured as art pieces in Samsung Art Store, a global subscription service available on The Frame TV that allows users to browse and set from a catalog of over 2,500 artworks from the world’s most renowned museums, galleries, as well as design companies. The collection features prints from Maija Isola, Fujiwo Ishimoto, Katsuji Wakisaka, Vuokko Eskolin-Nurmesniemi and Maija Louekari.

“Samsung is proud to introduce the first ever addition of Finnish design to the Samsung Art Store collection,” says Sofia Monteiro, European Product Manager for Samsung Art Store. “Our vision with this partnership is to bring timeless design directly to our users, enabling them to personalize their living spaces with a touch of Finnish creativity.”

About Marimekko:

Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company’s product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. In 2022, the company's net sales were EUR 167 million and comparable operating profit totaled EUR 30.4 million. Globally, there are roughly 150 Marimekko stores, and online store serves customers in 35 countries. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 460 people. The company’s share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.



