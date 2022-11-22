Advanced search
    MEKKO   FI0009007660

MARIMEKKO OYJ

(MEKKO)
2022-11-22
8.870 EUR   -0.45%
Marimekko has completed the acquisition of the company's own shares
GL
12:40pMarimekko has completed the acquisition of the company's own shares
AQ
Marimekko Corporation : Repurchase of own shares on 22 November 2022
GL
Marimekko has completed the acquisition of the company's own shares

11/22/2022 | 12:41pm EST
Marimekko Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 22 November 2022 at 7.40 p.m.

Marimekko has completed the acquisition of the company’s own shares

The acquisitions of Marimekko’s own shares, announced on 14 November 2022, have been completed. Marimekko acquired 50,000 own shares through the public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki at the market price prevailing at the time of acquisition during the time period from 16 November 2022 to 22 November 2022. The average price per share was approximately EUR 9.0544 and the total amount paid for the shares acquired was EUR 452,721.80.

The total number of shares and votes in Marimekko Corporation is 40,649,170. After the acquisitions, Marimekko holds 77,790 of its own shares, corresponding to approximately 0.19 percent of the total number of the company’s shares.

MARIMEKKO CORPORATION
Corporate Communications


Anna Tuominen
Tel. +358 40 5846944
anna.tuominen@marimekko.com

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media

Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company’s product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. In 2021, the company's net sales were EUR 152 million and brand sales of the products worldwide amounted to EUR 376 million. Globally, there are roughly 150 Marimekko stores, and online store serves customers in 35 countries. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 410 people. The company’s share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com


 


Financials
Sales 2022 167 M 171 M 171 M
Net income 2022 23,8 M 24,4 M 24,4 M
Net cash 2022 4,02 M 4,12 M 4,12 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,2x
Yield 2022 4,49%
Capitalization 362 M 371 M 371 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,14x
EV / Sales 2023 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 432
Free-Float 75,2%
Technical analysis trends MARIMEKKO OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 8,91 €
Average target price 9,83 €
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko President & Chief Executive Officer
Elina Anckar Chief Financial Officer
Mika Risto Ihamuotila Executive Chairman
Mikko-Heikki Inkeroinen Independent Director
Carol Chen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARIMEKKO OYJ-47.40%371
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-3.81%359 038
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-11.14%44 548
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-33.63%19 020
MONCLER S.P.A.-24.46%13 320
VF CORPORATION-54.82%12 568