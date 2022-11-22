Marimekko Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 22 November 2022 at 7.40 p.m.



Marimekko has completed the acquisition of the company’s own shares

The acquisitions of Marimekko’s own shares, announced on 14 November 2022, have been completed. Marimekko acquired 50,000 own shares through the public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki at the market price prevailing at the time of acquisition during the time period from 16 November 2022 to 22 November 2022. The average price per share was approximately EUR 9.0544 and the total amount paid for the shares acquired was EUR 452,721.80.

The total number of shares and votes in Marimekko Corporation is 40,649,170. After the acquisitions, Marimekko holds 77,790 of its own shares, corresponding to approximately 0.19 percent of the total number of the company’s shares.

